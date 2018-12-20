Ever since her triumphant win as the first American Idol back in 2002, Kelly Clarkson life has been full of glitz and glam. Now, she's a coach on the award-winning reality show The Voice, as well as a performer, mom, and more. All in all, Hollywood and the music industry in general have treated her very well. But a recent statement she made is turning heads. Kelly Clarkson hopes her kids pick a different career path, but the reason why is totally relatable.

Clarkson has two children together with her husband of five years, Brandon Blackstock — son Remington “Remy” Alexander, 2, and daughter River Rose, 4, according to Country Living.

Before American Idol, Clarkson was a telemarketer, waitress and promoter, according to People. Now, nearly 16 years later, she's a Grammy award winning artist and a household name.

Seems like things turned out pretty well. So what is she afraid of? Clarkson doesn't want to be the overbearing show mom that she knows all too well, according to People.

In fact, she sees herself as a show mom to all she mentors on the Voice.

"I seriously hope they are tone deaf," Clarkson told People. "I think I would be my mom … She would be like, 'I have heard better but it was solid!'"

Even though such comments helped her to keep pushing herself, Clarkson still wants Remy and River to go a different route.

“I hope they are teachers or doctors or something … It’s a hard industry,” Clarkson added to People.

But it was just this year that Clarkson also suggested that her daughter should be a CEO someday, according to People. So it sounds like the list of potential jobs is growing.

“She will run a company one day because there’s no way she’s gonna work for anyone,” Clarkson said. “She does not heed advice very well. She’s just very ballsy, which is awesome.”

Awesome, indeed!

As it is, Clarkson's cast mates referred to her as a "momager" for The Voice's recent winner Chevel Shepard, according to Us Weekly. This is the second year in a row where someone that Clarkson mentored has won top prize on The Voice, making Clarkson a seriously sought after mentor.

But she seems to try her best to give honest, positive advice. "Some days you’re going to be awesome, some days you’re going to suck," Clarkson told Shepard, according to Us Weekly, but it's still important to "try your best."

Sounds like pretty solid advice for someone who knows from experience. And given that she knows so well just how hard the industry can be, Clarkson has reported told parents of past winners, like Shepard and Brynn Cartelli, to make sure to give them lots of love, since strangers can be very mean.

"I’m like, 'Hold onto them! Hug them, tell them really nice things,'" Clarkson told reporters after the finale of The Voice, as reported by Us Weekly. "Because people are mean. That’s horrible, but that’s the reality."

No matter what Clarkson's kids grow up to be, it's a sure bet they'll be successful — and well supported. With a mom like that, who wouldn't be? But there has to be some of that musician gene in them somewhere. Only time will tell if they decide to tap in to it. But, if they want to, they just might have to answer to mom first.

