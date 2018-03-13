Kimye welcomed their daughter Chicago just two months ago and, now, Kim Kardashian is already thinking about baby number four — though she reportedly told Elle that that’s where she would draw the line. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star and her rapper husband, Kanye West, welcomed their third child via surrogate, after which Kim took to her app to release their statement about baby no. 3, who they said is healthy and beautiful.

The socialite once told E! that she didn't think it'd be possible for her to get pregnant again and that carrying her son was a "miserable" experience. According to Us Weekly, she suffered from placenta accreta during her previous pregnancies.

"Every medical issue that you could probably have, I feel like I get, and I worry so much about it," she reportedly told E!. "I just don't think pregnancy and me really agree with each other."

She also wrote quite a bit about her last high-risk pregnancy on her blog, where she explained that she had a condition called preeclampsia, which is "a serious condition you can get during pregnancy; often, the only way to get rid of it is to deliver early to protect yourself and the baby." According to her post, only about five percent of woman get it, and it causes a woman's body and face to swell, which was very uncomfortable for her. She had early-onset preeclampsia so she had to deliver at 34 weeks — almost six weeks early, she wrote.

That said, in her latest interview for Elle's April 2018 cover, the 37-year-old reality TV star reportedly said that she wants a fourth. Though she doesn't plan to grow her family beyond that.

"I don’t think I could handle more than that," she said, according to Elle. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

The star's home and heart feel really full right now, "in the best way," she reportedly told Elle.

Kardashian and West are already parents to North, 4, who they welcomed June 15, 2013, and Saint, 2, who they welcomed on Dec. 5, 2015, according to E! And Kim is kept busy by her work.

"I was never one of those people who were handed everything from their parents," she told Elle. "Even when I worked in my dad’s office, I was doing side eBay jobs on my lunch break."

Now, she works while the kids nap. What does "work" entail for Kim Kardashian? According to Elle: photo and video editing, licensing, filming, updating her mobile gaming app, general content production, and now managing a line of concealers she's launched as part of her KKW Beauty collection. She also has to keep her image up since she's famous mostly for just being herself. So that means hour-long workouts at 6 a.m., hair and makeup for an hour every day, manicures and pedicures every 10 days, brows every three weeks, teeth whitening, spray tans, laser hair removal, various stomach- and thigh-tightening lasers and more, Elle reported.

It must not be easy to be Kim Kardashian. And, in a way, I kind of almost mean that. So I can't blame her for not wanting to grow her family too big. Four sounds like a solid squad, but now it's a matter of when and how they'll have her fourth baby when she and Kanye decide to have one more.

Until then, fans are still waiting for the self-proclaimed businesswoman to post more adorable selfies with Chicago.

