I'm a firm believer that everyone gets to choose their own path when it comes to parenting. Nothing is worse than someone who wants to step in to criticize the way another parent is actively raising their child, in my opinion. That being said, I might be a bit judgmental about a parent who just sort of decides they aren't going to actively parent at all and just passively hang out in the background, expecting the other parent to do all the work. That might not be my favorite thing, to be honest. So when Kim Kardashian revealed Kanye West doesn't help with their four kids because he's going through a "no-help kick," I simply could not. No thank you to all of that.

The KKW mogul and her rapper husband are parents to 6-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and 4-month-old baby boy Psalm. Trying to raise four kids under the age of six is a challenge no matter who you are, even if you are as wealthy and privileged as a Kardashian. And as the busy mom pointed out on a recent episode of The View, she needs all the help she can get. Especially from her husband, who doesn't seem to think he has to step in these days.

Kardashian was on the talk show discussing her hectic life with her four kids and went into how difficult mornings can be, as per Us Weekly, and admitted that her famous husband wasn't exactly getting how much work was involved:

I can’t even begin to tell you what getting ready in the morning is like. I do [have help] and I love everyone that has been so helpful, but my husband is on this no-help kick so I’m … like, ‘OK, then you try the morning,’ and I’ll see my daughter with hair out to here. I think he gets it a little bit.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kardashian went on to answer whether or not she might want more children with an emphatic, "absolutely no more children." Because if your partner isn't stepping up, it can be incredibly overwhelming, right?

Although Kanye might not be interested in helping out with the kids during busy morning rituals, it appears he has no problem giving his wife grief if he thinks she's made a bad parenting decision. On Friday Kardashian told E! News that she was "in a bit of trouble" with her husband because she let their oldest daughter, North, wear makeup:

I think he had it, he changed all the rules. I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something. I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip.

Of course, all of this isn't to say West can't be a supportive partner and hands-on dad. He takes his kids to work with him, and he organizes family-oriented events on the regular. “He is honestly the most amazing dad; he loves her so much," Kardashian said about West's parenting of North, shortly after she was born, according to E! News. "He really is a hands-on dad.”

Despite all of this, it's a little frustrating to hear West isn't co-parenting right now. Because you can't just decide to go through a "no-help kick" with kids... it's really not a thing.