Who says St. Patrick's Day can only be celebrated with a pint of Guinness? If you're looking for a seasonal sweet treat, I have good news for you. Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day donuts are greener that ever this year, and, yes, green crumbs in your beard do count when it comes to pinching. You're welcome.

Krispy Kreme is known for its holiday creations. Whether you're chowing down on a pumpkin pie donut or smiling at a Santa-shaped breakfast snack, they can definitely help to get you in the spirit. And while green donuts aren't exactly something new, the red light is going on for something special this year: Krispy Kreme is pulling out all the stops and turning its entire menu green for the holiday.

You read that right, people. From March 14-17, every donut at your local franchise will be a verdant shade. Every one of their signature donuts will be "greenified," including chocolate iced with green kreme, cake batter with green icing, strawberry iced with St. Patrick’s Day sprinkles, and Oreo cookies & kreme with green icing drizzle, according to Delish. But the yummy green treats are only available while supplies last, and they are sure to sell out quickly.

As if that weren't enough to get you doing an Irish step dance, the celebration doesn't stop there. Krispy Kreme is also releasing the Leprechaun Trap Doughnut, which basically looks like a pot of gold and is filled with Irish Kreme-flavored filling. Unfortunately, you won't be able to buy mass quantities of the special donut. They'll be available in limited quantities every day of the special and will probably sell out quicker than you can say "the luck of the Irish."

There are plenty of ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year, but I can't think of a single one that tops these delicious green donuts. Avoid getting pinched and get a treat instead. Visit your local Krispy Kreme store March 14-17 to join in on the fun.