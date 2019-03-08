When you think of a traditional food or beverage that's turned green in honor of St. Patrick's Day, the first thing that comes to mind is probably beer. Unfortunately, not everyone in the family can get into the spirit with leprechaun-style lager... like the ones under legal drinking age, for example. That's where Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick's Day doughnuts come in: Once again, the iconic donut chain is giving their original glazed doughnut a festive green makeover for the holiday weekend... but this year, they're adding a little end-of-the-rainbow bling that could have you feeling seriously lucky.

That's right: In addition to temporarily turning their most popular doughnut into the "O'riginal Glazed" (which are made with a "specially formulated green dough," according to Delish, then dipped in your favorite sugar glaze), the iconic chain will also give away a "Golden Dozen Pass" — worth one dozen free original glazed doughnuts per month through St. Patrick's Day 2020 — to multiple customers at each participating location from March 15 through March 17.

Multiple customers at each participating location, hmm? Those adds actually sound pretty good, as far as these "win a free year's supply of something" contests tend to go. It's not like one solitary Krispy Kreme customer gets the only Golden Pass in existence. Every Krispy Kreme location gets its own crop of winners, so why shouldn't one of them be you?

Plus, the prize is just the right amount of sugary swag. Consider this: While it would sound amazing, in theory, for Krispy Kreme to announce that Golden Pass holders were entitled to a dozen free doughnuts every day, or even every week, you'd probably get pretty sick of doughnuts fairly quickly. (Alas, by the time you were tired of the treats the damage would likely be done. Eat an extra 12 donuts per day for a few days and see how you're feeling if you don't believe me.)

Anyway, doughnut-lovers everywhere are predictably excited... and assuming that all the luck of the Irish will be with them in their search:

Then again, winning isn't everything... and it's important to remember that just the mere return of these clover-colored confections is a huge win in itself. Seriously, people (and not people) have been waiting all year:

At the very least, with the green doughnuts being such huge news this year, hopefully there will be fewer incidents like the one detailed in this tragic tweet (I mean, you can't blame the guy for thinking something had gone really really wrong with those things at first).

They do sort of look like they could be kale or spinach-flavored, which wouldn't be all that surprising to find (though perhaps not at a Krispy Kreme). I'd probably assume that they were mint, or... yikes, lime? Matcha might be good, but I'm afraid there aren't many other appetizing possibilities that come to mind.

Thankfully, these doughnuts taste just like the regular Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut, which is essentially the most perfect mass-produced treat of its kind. Unless they come with a Golden Pass, in which case they probably taste just a bit better.