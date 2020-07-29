If you're missing your mom during the coronavirus quarantine, here's a unique idea for you straight from a celebrity. Kylie Jenner has a wax figure of her mom Kris Jenner sitting at her swanky home bar, and it is somehow the most mesmerizing thing you will see today. If you're lucky, I mean. Anything weirder than this might be too much.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently took to her Instagram to share what is undoubtedly one of the more bizarre videos she has ever shared. Jenner apparently added a unique new feature to her home bar in Los Angeles, California — an incredibly lifelike wax figure of her mom sitting in a high-backed stool with her legs crossed, dressed in a black sparkly suit looking like she is here and ready to take on whatever momager duty might be needed for her five daughters. Looking like she needs a cocktail and she came to the right place.

In the video Jenner shared on Tuesday, she is slowly approaching the wax figure of her mom and saying in a quiet voice, "Guess who came to live with me now? Kris Jenner's wax figure. She's mine now. I don't want to get any texts or phone calls from my sisters after this. She's mine." Almost as if her sisters Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kourtney were vying for the chance to have Kris Jenner's wax figure for themselves but missed out. That's a lot to unpack.

So there is a reason that wax figure of Kris Jenner looks so incredibly life-like; it was created by Madame Tussaud and was on display at the Hollywood Wax Museum before Jenner herself brought it home with her, according to CheatSheet. In fact, a December 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed that Kris Jenner kept the wax figure of herself in her home. When her daughter Kim saw the figure and started to get a little freaked out, the momager blithely explained, "It's so you can visit me and not have to listen to me talk to you."

Now it seems Kylie Jenner can have as many one-sided conversations with her mom as she wants in the comfort of her own home.