There are definite perks to being a kid in the Kardashian/Jenner family. First of all you get to live in a super fancy house close to all of your cousins who are also living in super fancy houses, and that obviously sounds pretty great. But the kids of the family are also exposed to some high-end toys and treats that maybe not every kid on the planet would be exposed to, as evidenced when Kylie Jenner revealed Stormi's favorite food recently. That 1-year-old girl already has a pretty refined palate if you ask me.

Stormi Webster is the only child of Lip Kit mogul Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. She was born on Feb. 1, 2018 after months of rampant speculation about whether or not her mother was actually pregnant for her since Jenner wasn't interested in sharing her private news with the public. While the new mom remains justifiably hesitant about sharing too much information about her little girl (even going through a long stretch where she stopped sharing photos of her daughter because of hateful trolls, according to Cosmopolitan), every once in awhile we get a little Stormi morsel of information.

Like when she told friend and vlogger Heather Sanders what adult food Stormi likes to eat during a visit to her YouTube channel, Hanging With Heather.

Heather & Trell's Family on YouTube

In the video, Jenner is introducing her friend Sanders to sushi for the first time at restaurant Katsuya. The two are trying different dishes when Jenner tells her friend that her 1-year-old daughter is actually already a fan of sophisticated food like sushi, edamame, and rice with soy sauce, according to People.

"Stormi loves sushi. I’ll take her to Nobu… I don’t feed her anything raw, but she just loves edamame," Jenner told Sanders. "They’ll bring the whole thing of edamame. She will not stop until it’s all gone. She eats all the edamame. She'll eat a whole bowl of soy sauce rice."

This rather puts my kids' preferred diet of Cheerios and frequent fistfuls of dirt to shame.

Now just because I know the mom-shamers of the world will be on high alert once they see the last name Jenner here, let me emphasize that she made it clear she wasn't feeding her 1-year-old daughter raw fish. The American Academy of Pediatrics notes that sushi is safe for children to eat as long as the fish is low in mercury content and to avoid raw shellfish, rules it appears Jenner is following when she and Stormi are out enjoying a little sushi date at Nobu.

As the months roll along I'm sure Stormi's food favorites will change as is so often the case for little ones. If my own experiences as a mother told me, the minute you get accustomed to your child eating a certain kind of food, they change their mind about it and it's back to square one all over again.

So kudos to Kylie Jenner for just enjoying a sweet dinner out with her daughter and letting her make her own choices.