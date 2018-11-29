There's a brand new series coming to a small screen near you, and parents will celebrate the fact that it's a total score for the network in terms of diversity and inclusivity. On Thursday, Disney announced that Mira — Royal Detective is coming to Disney Junior in 2020. The series will follow Mira, a commoner who becomes a royal detective after she solves an incredible mystery, through her adventures helping the citizens of country.

According to a press release issued by the network, the show will be set in the "magical," but fictional Indian-inspired land of Jalpur. The show will be featuring original songs, dancing and lessons that involve teaching kids the customs and culture of Indian life.

In the same statement, Joe D'Ambrosia, the senior vice president of Original Programming at Disney Junior said: "We are eager to introduce kids and their families to the rich, diverse cultures and customs of India through Mira, a young girl who looks at things with her own unique lens to gain different perspectives and help others in her community. We hope that she will encourage our audience to actively engage with the inspiring world around them and appreciate the little details that make life extraordinary."

The show is reportedly in pre-production.

The leading role of Mira will be voiced by Leela Ladnier, a newcomer who is best yet known for singing YouTube covers of popular songs.

Undeniably talented, Deadline reported that the young teen will be joined by Freida Pinto as Queen Shanti; Hannah Simone as a young commoner named Pinky; Jameela Jamil as Mira's Auntie Pushpa; Kal Penn and Utkarsh Ambudkar as mongooses Mikku and Chikku, respectively; Aasif Mandvi as Mira's father, Sahil; Sarita Choudhury as Prince Neel's Great-Aunt Rupa; Aparna Nancherla as Mira's cousin Meena; Kamran Lucas as Prince Neel; Karan Brar as Prince Veer; Karan Soni as twins Ranjeet and Manjeet; Sarayu Blue as the palace tailor; Parvesh Cheena and Sonal Shah as bandits, Manish and Poonam, respectively; and Roshni Edwards as Mira's cousin Priya.

Diversity is and continues to be a top priority for Disney, as the network has previously been criticized for being too "whitewashed," Metro.uk reported. Be that as it is, just earlier this month, The Wrap reported that one positive sign of diversification in Hollywood was the number of non-white executives who have left Disney recently. The site theorizes that it's due to rising competition for diverse leadership throughout Hollywood.

Though Disney did not respond to the exits individually, the site reported a spokesperson told them directly:

We are proud of our efforts to recruit, develop and promote a diverse group of executives, and it’s no surprise that our executives are constantly sought after by other companies looking to lure them away. Inclusion is a critical part of telling the best stories and being relevant, which is why we continually seek to build teams that reflect the life experiences of the audiences we serve.

It wouldn't be the first time in recent history that Disney took a risk with its characters, playing on a sort of self-awareness of the criticisms that the network often receives. For example, The Journal reported that in Ralph Breaks The Internet, screenwriters had the princesses break character and inquire what was "wrong with people" for just waiting for a man to come "sweep you off your feet" and "save the day."

It's clear that whichever way you cut it, Disney is more interested in inclusiveness than ever, and that's a win not only for entertainment, but also for our kids. What they grow up watching will have an undeniable impact on not only their own self-image, but how they see and interact with others who may not be exactly like them. All in all, the progress is a win/win.