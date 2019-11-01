Nestlé Voluntarily Recalls Cookie Dough Due To Possible Rubber Contamination

Before you head to the fridge to satisfy your next sweet tooth, be sure to have a close look at that trusty tub of chocolate chip cookie dough. On Thursday, Nestlé issued a voluntary recall on cookie dough due to a possible presence of rubber. But before you throw everything in the trash, here's what you need to know about this latest recall.

On Oct. 31, Nestlé USA issued a voluntarily recall for 26 different kinds of its ready-to-bake cookie dough products due to the "potential presence" of food-grade rubber pieces in the products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This voluntary recall only pertains to different flavors and types of the ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House cookie dough bars, tubs, and "chubs" (also known the cookie dough that comes shaped like a log). The recalled products, typically sold in the dairy section at the grocery store, were produced between July and October, according to USA Today.

This voluntary recall is limited to products with specific batch codes that begin with 9189 through 9295, the FDA's recall notice states. So, for example, a product with the batch code 9294 would be included in the recall.

To identify if you have any of the recalled products in your refrigerator, find the "Use or Freeze By" date on the packaging and next to it will be the batch code. From there, you will be able to determine if your batch code is a part of this voluntary recall.

The FDA lists the following ready-to-bake refrigerated products — with batch codes between 9189 and 9295 — as part of the voluntary recall:

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

You can also find the full list of products that are part of the voluntary recall on Nestlé USA's website.

If you do find that you have cookie dough with a batch code included in this recall, don't eat it. The company recommends taking a photo of the batch code or "retain a proof of purchase," and email nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com for the next steps.

"The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority," Nestlé said in a press release. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."

It's important to note that this recall does not pertain to the Nestlé Toll House morsels, ice cream sandwiches, edible cookie dough, and professional products, the company and the FDA stated in recall notices. Additionally, there have not been any reports of injuries or illnesses that "required medical treatment" from the possible contamination, according to the FDA.

"Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products," the company said. "We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue."

If you have any further questions about this recall, you can contact Nestlé by phone at 1-800-681-1676 or email at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.