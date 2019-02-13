It's almost a tired trope at this point, but there are lot of people out there who love bread. I'm one of those people, which is a unique quality to have when you're living in Los Angeles. And if you're wild about doughy goodness like I am, you'll probably be thrilled to hear that Panera's Double Bread Bowl is back.

Any Panera fan is likely familiar with its signature Bread Bowl, which is exactly what it sounds like. You can fill this circular tub of sourdough bread with a few soup options, but it seems like the popular go-to is the Broccoli Cheddar Soup, which includes "chopped broccoli, shredded carrots and select seasonings simmered in a velvety smooth cheese sauce," Panera's website states.

The Bread Bowl, to sum up it up, is the perfect solution for customers who don't have the time, energy, or desire to dip a lone piece of bread in and out of their soup. Unlike other meal options, the Bread Bowl does the work for you, which is one of its selling points. Plus, it doesn't hurt that this invention tastes incredibly good.

Going off of the Bread Bowl's longtime success, Panera tried out the Double Bread Bowl in August 2018. Unlike the original Bread Bowl, this tasty treat is a loaf of bread with two holes.

With the added hole, now you can choose two different fillings to enjoy for the price of one. There are 91 combinations available in-store (I don't know about you guys, but a bread bowl filled with mac-and-cheese sounds incredible) and five choices if you decide to order online. The online options are, according to a press release:

Chicken Noodle and Broccoli Cheddar

Creamy Tomato and Broccoli Cheddar

Broccoli Cheddar and Broccoli Cheddar

Bistro French Onion and Broccoli Cheddar

Ten Vegetable and Creamy Tomato

So, when will you be able to indulge in this delectable entree? The Double Bread Bowl will be available nationwide starting Thursday, Feb. 14, for $9.99. But time is of the essence here because the promotion will end in just two weeks.

"Hurry to your nearest Panera or order via delivery and take your favorite soups to the next level!" the press release states. "Baked fresh daily, Double Bread Bowls will be available each day until Feb. 28. while supplies last!"

It's unclear if Panera will make the Double Bread Bowl a full-time thing in the future, but one thing is for certain — this Valentine's Day promo could lead to some romantic moments.

"I can’t wait to read about the first person to propose with this double bread bowl," someone tweeted back in July 2018.

"Somebody better date me already so we can share a double bread bowl," someone else penned.

Of course, there's no shame in chowing down on a Double Bread Bowl solo.

"When I saw that Panera was doing a double bread bowl, it honestly never occurred to me that you were supposed to share it with a friend and not eat 2 different bread bowls by yourself," a commenter joked.

Same, same.

On that note folks, enjoy your Double Bread Bowls while supplies last because it sounds like a lot of people are excited about this promo.