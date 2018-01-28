Pink's 2018 Grammys Look Is Serious Perfection

Pink is not only nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance on her song "What About Us," but she'll also be performing at the awards ceremony. Her performances, especially on big stages, have a history of defying gravity in feats of acrobatic skill, showing off her strength and power. It's no surprise then, that Pink's 2018 Grammys look was equal parts bold and feminine.

It's the three-time Grammy Award winner's 19th nomination, although the only award she's ever won as a featured artist is Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. Her fellow nominees in the Best Pop Solo category are fellow industry veteran Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, whose redemption album Rainbow takes on new significance in the face of the #MeToo movement, Lady Gaga, and Ed Sheeran. The Grammys have never shied away from making powerful political statements on stage and this year will be no different, according to the LA Times. Pink's performance will have to stand up against deeply moving ones from artists like Kesha, whose performance of "Praying" will feature an all-star lineup of guest collaborators including the Resistance Revival Chorus. Meanwhile, Logic will perform his suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255" with collaborators Alessia Cara and Khalid, joined on stage by more than a dozen survivors of attempted suicide and loved ones of those who have died by suicide.

Luckily, Pink has the support of her whole family on Grammy night. She posted this family portrait on Instagram of the whole clan gearing up for the awards, including her husband and former motocross racer Carey Hart, her 6-year-old daughter Willow, and her 1-year-old son Jameson.

