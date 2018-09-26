It seems like life with the royal family is moving all too fast. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding already seems like it was almost a year go; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and even Prince Louis, are all growing up much too fast. But, luckily, there are new developments in the royal family that fans can look forward to. For instance, Pippa Middleton's due date with her first child is sneaking up really, really fast! So, when can you expect her baby to arrive?

Middleton's baby will not only be her first child, but he or she will be the very first cousin of the young Cambridge kids. Anyone from a big family can attest to how great it is to grow up with cousins, especially ones that are close to your own age! Prince George and Princess Charlotte may be years older than Middleton's baby-to-be, but Prince Louis will still be an age mate.

This is Middleton's first child with her husband, James Matthews, whom she married on May 20, 2017, according to The Guardian. A little over a year later, on June 7, 2018, Middleton and Matthews announced that they were expecting their first child.

Fans have seen plenty of Middleton as an aunt, watching over her niece and nephews at family events, so they are undoubtedly excited to congratulate the mom-to-be.

Middleton originally announced her pregnancy in her fitness column, Exercising During Pregnancy. It's fitting that Middleton chose to announce her pregnancy by tying it to fitness, since she's extremely active herself, according to ELLE.

In the column, Middleton confirmed that she had passed the 12-week mark. Her sister, Kate Middleton, has infamously suffered from severe morning sickness with each of her pregnancies. Luckily, Middleton has not shared the same experience, writing, according to CBS News:

I was lucky to pass the 12-week [mark] without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal and continue most of my sports with better knowledge and, more importantly, professionals to learn from.

Aside from that column, though, both Middleton and Matthews have been fairly quiet about the entire pregnancy. It's understandable, though. Middleton may not technically be a member of the royal family herself, but she's about as close as you can otherwise get. This means she's regularly in the public eye, which can be exhausting.

It makes perfect sense that the couple doesn't want to dish out every detail about their pregnancy. But, there are some basic dots people were able to connect.

Middleton announced her pregnancy in early June, after passing her first trimester. That means she's likely due sometime around October, as noted by Metro. You might still be caught up in the frantic end of summer, but that means her due date is just weeks away!

Most people are probably waiting to hear the baby's sex, but the couple won't be announcing that anytime soon. On the U.K. talk show This Morning, Middleton's brother-in-law Spencer Matthews shared that the couple hasn't revealed their baby-to-be's sex to anyone. "They're extremely private. And honestly, we know nothing," Matthews said, when asked about the pregnancy.

Wanting to maintain some semblance of privacy for your very first child's birth is totally understandable. Royal family fans definitely aren't upset with the couple for it. Instead, they're just excited to know that Middleton is about to embark on her own journey through motherhood soon!

To outsiders, it seems like Middleton's pregnancy passed by in the blink of an eye. But no one could be more excited to welcome the new baby than the parents themselves.

Needless to say, the world is looking forward to whenever the baby decides to make an appearance.