Prince William's Funniest Quotes About Being A Dad Prove He's Down-To-Earth

This has been a major week for the British royal family. Earlier this week, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child — and second son — into the world. As one of a sibling trio, I know three kids can be a handful for parents. But Prince William's funniest quotes about being a dad show that this royal dad has it handled.

On Monday, April 23, Middleton gave birth to her new son, Prince Louis Arthur Charles, in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in west London at 11 a.m. local time, according to People. It's the same location where the Duchess of Cambridge delivered her first two children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte. Kensington Palace announced Prince Louis in a tweet early Monday morning, stating, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Prince William has had a lot to say about his two little darlings and his role as a father over the years — and some of his quips are pretty hilarious and totally relatable. Just read these five quotes to get a sense of his funny bone.

On Prince George's First Day Of School

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When taking Prince George to his first day of school, he said, according to Independent.ie:

It went well. There was one other parent who had more of an issue with their children - so I was quite pleased I wasn't the one.

I have yet to have the experience of dropping my toddler son off for his first day of pre-K, but I could imagine it is going to be hectic. So I don't blame Prince William for being happy that all eyes weren't on him.

On His Selection Of Brass Whistles

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last year, Prince William and Middleton were given a selection of brass whistles for their first born, according to People. And the Duke's response was priceless:

Don't show that to George; we'll never get any peace.

I think every parent, myself included, can all nod in agreement with this one. I, myself, have dived many times to grab noisy things out of my son's hands.

On Having A Daughter

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When asked about parenting a daughter, William had this to say about Princess Charlotte, according to Independent.ie:

I think she's going to be trouble when she's older. All fathers say that.

What I love about this quote is that he is completely self-aware about his comment. The troupe about the "troublesome daughter" is pervasive, but it doesn't seem Prince William 100 percent buys it, which is why this quote is funny.

On Prince George's TV Habit

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing gets between my son and Nature Cat (or Cat In The Hat or Wally Kazaam!), so I can more than relate to Prince William when he talks about Prince George's TV habit. In an interview with BBCRadio 1, the Duke of Cambridge said, according to Hello! magazine:

Some of them are really good but you have to pretend you're really interested because George gets very upset if you're not showing due diligence to the characters.

On The Birth Of His First Child

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the birth of Prince George, Prince William said, according to US Weekly:

As you might have gathered, Catherine and I have recently become proud parents—of a baby who has a voice to match any lion's roar! He's pretty loud but of course very good looking!

OK, so this quote is a bit of a classic dad joke, and that makes it all the more funny. Why? Because who would really imagine a royal making a dad joke. It's just unexpected, which shows that Prince William is actually pretty down to earth.

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.