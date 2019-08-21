Kristina Schulman is a Bachelor in Paradise veteran at this point, so it's no surprise that, after getting so badly burned by Dean two summers ago, she's returned to dominate this season. The 26-year-old Bachelor alum from Nick Viall's season has already proven that she isn't above asking people (read: Blake) out on dates just to skewer them for their bad past behavior. But she also isn't above lobbying coupled up folks (read: Blake) for a so-called friendship rose. And reactions to Kristina and Caitlin's fight over Blake on Bachelor in Paradise suggest that she may be veering a little too far into Mad Queen territory.

To her credit, Caitlin spotted Kristina angling for Blake's friendship rose right away. And after hitting it off with Blake, Caitlin wanted to make sure Kristina knew she was pursuing him with romantic intentions. Unfortunately, she went through Caelynn — who's been vilifying Kristina behind the scenes all season — first. Kristina spotted Caitlin talking to her nemesis and immediately went on the defensive when confronted about Blake.

Although it's true that there's nothing wrong with Kristina hustling her way into a friendship rose, especially after the summer she's had, it makes sense that someone who wants to pursue Blake legitimately would feel a little put out by it. Kristina also has no problem standing her ground and defending her position, which left Caitlin feeling attacked.

Earlier this week, Kristina gave Blake her rose just so he could stay on the beach watching Dylan reap the benefits of his failed bid for Hannah. Twitter was happy to christen Kristina an evil genius for the move, and it wasn't her only moment of masterful manipulation. Right after she first arrived on the beach, she gave Blake her date card, only to grill him for sleeping with her and Caelynn 24 hours apart at The Stagecoach Festival.

