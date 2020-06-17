Summer is finally upon us, and with it the onslaught of all-day snacking from "bored" kids. They want something cool and sweet, and you want something healthy in their bellies. If you've spent all school year stuffing their favorite Danimals yogurts into lunch boxes, you'll recognize their favorite brand in the new Super Danimals probiotic yogurt.

"It can feel overwhelming as a parent to pick nutritious and delicious products for your kids. As a mom, I’m always thinking about how I can best support my kids’ nutrition with something they will actually eat," Kristie Leigh, a Registered Dietitian at Danone North America, maker of Danimals tells Romper. "After more than a year of consumer research and testing, we found parents are looking for snack options that help them to support their kids’ immune systems."

The first of its kind in kids' yogurt selection, Super Danimals contains a specific strain of probiotics called Lactobacillus casei DN-144 001, as well as vitamins C and D. "The benefits of probiotics are strain-specific, so it’s important to choose the right probiotic strain for the right benefit," Leigh tells Romper. When consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, Leigh says that the billions of live and active probiotics work within a child's digestive tract where about 70% of their immune system is located.

Danone North America, Danimals, spent more than a year of research and development to create their new low-fat yogurt to ensure that it provided kids with optimal nutrition and immune support. With Super Danimals, you can give your kid's immune system much-needed support and appease their desire for a delicious treat. Leigh says that in addition to the probiotics — which generally help relieve constipation, acid reflux, diarrhea symptoms, and gas, according to the Cleveland Clinic — there's also a lot of vitamins C and D in the snack.

The new Danimals will be available at grocery and mass market retailers nationwide this month, sold in packs containing six 4-ounce cups for a suggested retail price of $3.99 each, and available in three kid-favorite flavors: Cherry Vanilla, Blueberry, and Strawberry.