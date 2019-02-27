It's no secret — every mom loves Target. And for good reason, too. There's just something about getting lost among the bedding and over-sized coffee mugs that feels like heaven, doesn't it? But Target also has everything you could possibly need and it's always at a great price. Like right now at Target's baby sale 2019, where you can get $20 if you spend $100 on baby essentials. I mean, spending $100 on baby stuff isn't hard to do, especially at Target's one-stop shop aisle, and who doesn't like saving some money when they shop? (Bonus: gives you another excuse to go back to Target with your $20.)

This awesome baby sale is on right now and will only last until March 2, so you need to visit your local Target or check out their website now. Once you have kids, it seems like there's always more stuff you need, especially when your little one is a baby. It can feel like you're constantly running to the store for more diapers, formula, baby food, onesies — the list goes on. This baby sale at Target is the perfect opportunity to stock up on all things baby and save yourself a few trips.

Be sure to check out their diaper deals. (Talk about spending $100 on baby essentials, am I right?) So many are on sale, including these sweet ones from The Honest Co. Have you ever seen the brand's diapers? They are so adorable, with the cutest all-over designs like anchors, flowers, or giraffes. Plus they're eco-friendly and are made completely out of plant materials.

The Honest Co. Giraffe Diapers $11 Target Super absorbent, leak-proof and eco-friendly diapers made with plan materials are easy on a baby's skin. SEE ON TARGET

This baby sale also features tons of adorable baby clothes for as low as $4, like this sweet animal print onesie from Cat & Jack.

Cat & Jack Long Sleeve Bodysuit $5 $4 Target Grey cotton blend animal print bodysuit with long sleeves. Features a snap crotch for fast diaper changes. Machine washable. SEE ON TARGET

Other awesome deals include a $30 Target gift card if you purchase items such as this two camera baby monitor. You can pan, zoom, and tilt the camera for better angles all while your little one snoozes peacefully.

Motorola 5" Video Baby Monitor $200 Target Comes with two cameras and a 5" diagonal color screen to monitor your baby while they sleep. Comes with remote to pan, tilt or zoom with split screen viewing. SEE ON TARGET

They're even having a sale on all kinds of baby furniture including cribs, changing stations, and gliders. You can save an additional 5 percent off this crib if you choose the store pickup option instead of delivery.

Delta Farmhouse 4-1 Convertible Crib $250 $210 Target This crib turns into a toddler bed, loveseat, daybed, full size bed with headboard and a full size bed with a headboard and footboard attached. Available in three finishes. SEE ON TARGET

Literally everything baby is on sale at Target right now. You'll save up to 20 percent on all Graco items, including car seats and strollers. If you've been looking for a good breast pump, this sale is offering 10 percent off some of the best models, and don't forget about the $20 gift card you'll receive for purchasing $100 worth of baby essentials like formula, diapers, wipes, and baby food. There are even deals on cute nursery items like blankets and bassinets, as well as all things bath time like soap and towels. Use the sale to stock up on health items like thermometers and Children's Motrin, too, because if you spend just $25 on those, you will get a $5 gift card just for shopping at Target. Just remember: you only have until March 2 to get these deals before they're gone.