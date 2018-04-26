The 2 Biggest Things That Will Kill Your Confidence, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Even those people in your life that you think are always confident, always sure of themselves, and always motivated experience moments of uncertainty sometimes, you just might not realize it. Very few people are confident absolutely all of the time. And while you likely have an idea of some of the things that can put a serious dent in your confidence, you might not be as keyed in to the biggest things that will kill your confidence, based on your zodiac sign.

"[O]ur Sun Signs are merely one piece of a much larger puzzle. We have all the planets and all the signs in our charts and how they interplay with each other, and in what houses (areas of our lives) they are staged in is what makes us uniquely us. Our basic nature is indicated by our Sun Sign but we could have another configuration that causes us to go to extremes," astrologer Suzie Kerr Wright tells Romper by email. "So looking at someone's chart can tell us a lot about how they respond to stress, or how they can build their confidence. When you dive into your own chart, you can learn to overcome many challenges in your life."

So even if you don't feel like you fully fit the characteristics described by your zodiac sign, it still might give you some general indications about some of the obstacles that are most likely to interfere with your confidence. And if you know what kills your confidence and why, you might be able to address it or move beyond it.

1 Aquarius (January 20—February 18) Giphy For an Aquarius, feeling like there are people in their corner is pretty important. "If they don't have a group of friends [or] community, their confidence can be rocked," Joshua MacGuire, a psychic, astrologer, and life coach, tells Romper in an email exchange. Kerr Wright says that Aquarius doesn't lack confidence all that often, but making an obvious mistake can also be hard on them. "If they make a visible mistake — something others see — that will also freak them out badly," she explains. "They'll spend days going over and over why it happened, how they could have done it differently." Trying to learn from mistakes is good, but if they completely shatter your self-confidence, at least temporarily, that's sure to take a toll.

2 Pisces (February 19—March 20) Giphy "Pisces is highly sensitive — true empaths," Rachel Lang, an intuitive astrologer, tells Romper in an email exchange. "They may take your bad mood personally and lose confidence. They notice the emotional shifts in others, and feel them as if they’re their own. They are also sensitive to others’ criticism." Not only that, but Lang says that because a Pisces naturally follows their own path, they can sometimes feel like they don't fit in, which can shake their confidence. It's hard when you feel like you don't fit in, even if you're generally confident in being an individual. Just because someone's an individual doesn't mean that they don't feel it when someone criticizes or mocks them for following their chosen path.

3 Aries (March 21—April 19) Giphy If things don't work out as an Aries hoped, that can cause them to question things and lose confidence in themselves, Jaye of GiftedAstrology.com tells Romper in an email exchange. It's natural for some to take it hard when something doesn't seem like it's going to pan out, regardless of how hard you worked on it or how excited you were about it. Not only that, but Jaye says that manipulation can make an Aries lose confidence, as well. "If an Aries finds out they’ve been manipulated, they may lose confidence for a moment in time," Jaye says. "But the manipulator will probably never find out that Aries took a confidence hit because Aries will already be long gone."

4 Taurus (April 20—May 20) Giphy Because a Taurus is all about stability, the two biggest confidence killers, for them, have to do with a loss of that stability. "The biggest things that can kill at Taurus’s confidence are financial issues and when a friendship goes awry," Lang says. "Taurus prides themselves on being stable, reliable, and steady. When a friend suddenly pulls away or initiates drama without explanation, Taurus can’t understand. This can lead to an existential crisis. Financial instability or fear can also damper Taurus’s confidence."

5 Gemini (May 21—June 20) Giphy A Gemini is sure to lose confidence when they're made to feel dumb, says MacGuire, "...because they really want to be seen as smart and value intelligence." It can be embarrassing to feel like you don't know something, especially if it feels like you know far less than everyone else, and because intelligence is so important to them, they might start to question things if they feel as though it's something that they're lacking or someone thinks they are. Additionally, they're not great with decision-making. "Like the other air sign, Libra, Geminis will often struggle with making a decision or continue to question whether it was the right decision long after they made it," Kerr Wright says. "Their busy mind is their undoing."

6 Cancer (June 21—July 22) Giphy Cancer likes to comfort and doesn't take it well when they're not allowed to do so. "Cancer may typically want to show their love and support by offering a home cooked meal or a shoulder to cry on," astrologer Linda Furiate tells Romper in an email exchange. "When the offer is denied, Cancer may feel a sense of rejection and abandonment." An inability to express themselves can also affect their confidence level. "When a Cancer native is unable to fully express themselves their feelings and emotions may become trapped in their body leading them to feel less confident," Furiate says.

7 Leo (July 23—August 22) Giphy "Leo tends to appear more confident than other signs," Lang says. But that doesn't mean that they're always confident. Because Leo loves external validation from others, not receiving that or feeling as though they're being disapprovingly judged can really shake their confidence, Lang says. Not only that, but Lang notes that when Leos experience "a creative block," that can also negatively affect their confidence. They like to be creative and it's difficult when that outlet isn't there.

8 Virgo (August 23—September 22) Giphy Virgos are helpers, by nature, Furiate says, so when their help is rejected, it can be difficult for their confidence. "Virgo may [respond] in a critical manner when they experience rejection, feeling that they are not good enough," she adds. Additionally, because Virgos like routine, when their preferred routines are interrupted, that too can kill their confidence, Furiate says. "A Virgo may feel overwhelmed and less [confident when] they must re-think or re-plan an already organized event or task," she explains. When you're taken aback or have to adapt quickly, that can definitely make you question things.

9 Libra (September 23—October 22) Giphy Jaye says that because Libras value fairness, when they feel as though they're being treated unfairly, say, in their relationship, that can affect their confidence. "They’ll do whatever they can to restore balance but if that doesn’t work, it will continue to chip away at their trust and faith in the relationship (and themselves)," Jaye adds. That's a completely understandable reaction, to question both the relationship and, perhaps, your judgment, if things seem to not be going very well. Additionally, MacGuire notes that because Libras themselves are often judgmental, it can be difficult on their confidence levels when they start to feel like other people are judging them. They can dish it out, but they can't take it.

10 Scorpio (October 23—November 21) Giphy "Scorpio has an intense desire and passion to control the outcome of any situation. When the personal power and sexual magnetism of a Scorpio is undermined or denied, this may kill their confidence," Furiate says. "Although a Scorpio may not verbalize their true feelings, their intense probing look may be all that another needs to run away in fear." Anytime someone feels like they've been undermined, it can be difficult to handle, but just because a Scorpio wants to control the situation doesn't mean that you should agree to something or let them get away with something that you're not OK with. Additionally, Furiate says that because Scorpio likes privacy, feeling as though someone has divulged something secret about them can shake their confidence. There's a sense of betrayal involved with feeling like someone shared something you'd either told them in confidence or were trying to keep anyone from finding out about. Feeling like they can't control that situation either, as Furiate notes, can definitely affect their overall confidence.

11 Sagittarius (November 22—December 21) Giphy Sagittarius can be a people-pleaser because they want to be liked. Kerr Wright says that when they're not liked, that can really affect their confidence. "For such a free spirit, they are terribly concerned about what others think of them," she says. Not only that, but they also crave freedom. "[T]he biggest confidence killer is when they get in a restrictive situation — a job with a micro-managing boss, a relationship with someone domineering — they lose the ability (usually only temporarily) to pick themselves back up and get out of it," Kerr Wright adds. They feel trapped.