The 25 Best Pieces From Drew Barrymore's New Home Collection For Walmart.com

By Kate Marin
Drew Barrymore is no stranger to the aisles of Walmart. From the iconic movies that solidified her name in Hollywood to her Walmart-exclusive brands, Flower Home and Flower Cosmetics, Walmart is home to it all. And if, much like Walmart, you simply can't get enough D.B. in your life, her latest collection for Flower Home is not one to miss.

With bold prints and vibrant patterns throughout, Flower Home's newest collection is a foolproof way to add a touch of that Drew-Barrymore flair to your home, even if you're on a budget. Ahead, we're breaking down the 25 best new products from Drew Barrymore's Flower Home collection for Walmart — from decorative throw pillows for $29 to mid-century inspired accent chairs for $399 — fit for every price point.

$20 And Under

Art Deco Fan 2 Piece Oven Mitt Set
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$12
Tropical Toile Apron, Regal Rose
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$12
Vintage Palm Table Runner, White
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$15
Fringe 6 Piece Table Napkin Set
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$20
Tropical Toile Floral Mix and Match 4 Piece Appetizer Plate Set
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$20
Abstract Leopard Kitchen Towel 3 Piece Set, Incandescent Orange
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$20

Under $50

Grecian Blue Ombre Glass Drinkware Set, 8 Piece
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$25
Leopard Boucle Embroidered Decorative Throw Pillow
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$29
Walking Leopard Boucle Embroidered Decorative Throw Pillow, 24x14"
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$29
Wood and Metal Decorative Tray with Vintage Palm Leaf Trim
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$34
Navy Vintage Palm Peel and Stick Wallpaper
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$39
Tropical Toile Engraved Wood Serving Tray
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$48
Grecian Blue Retro Table Light
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$49

Under $100

Venetian Wine Adjustable Arm Task Light
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$59
Tropical Toile Quilt Set
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$60
Jungle Leopard Quilt Set
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$65
Wood and Antique Brass Oval Wall Shelf
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$67
Antique Brass Retro Table Light
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$68
Rattan Pendant Light
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$72
Lunar Reflecting Antique Brass Wall Mirror
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$74
Mumble Sunset Art
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$89

Under $150

Wood Leaner Mirror
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$149
Bohemian Carved Wood Nightstand
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$149
Wire End Table
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$149

Under $400

Art Deco Fan Mid-Century Dining Chair, Set of 2
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$299
Petal Accent Chair
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$399
Vintage Floral Mid-Century Accent Chair
Drew Barrymore Flower Home | 
$399

