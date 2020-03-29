Traditional video monitors have screens ranging from about 280p to 1080p, with a higher number indicating a higher-quality screen resolution; you'll want one with at least 480p (standard definition) for clarity. Sharper video quality allows for more detailed monitoring, like seeing if baby's eyes are closed or even if they're breathing. Screen sizes are typically 3 to 5 inches, and some monitors allow for zooming in or panning or tilting the camera, which comes in handy for keeping track of a mobile baby.

Video or audio monitors without WiFi usually use a secure FHSS radio connection to transmit data and some devices have a larger range than others. Consider a monitor with a wider range if you have a large or two-story home.

The One With A Cult Following

With more than 35,000 reviews on Amazon, the highly rated Infant Optics Video Baby Monitor is a tried-and-true favorite of parents. The 3.5-inch LCD screen has a 480p resolution and a zoom lens, with a maximum range of 700 feet.

This baby monitor has two-way talk, a room temperature sensor, and night vision, plus a sound-activated LED light bar on the side that's a visible alert when the parent unit's sound is muted or the screen is off. If you're traveling, this compact camera plugs into the wall and is very portable.

The parent unit's rechargeable battery works wirelessly for up to 12 hours in audio-only mode and eight hours with a live screen; some parents noted that the quality of battery life decreases over time, but they also raved about the company’s customer service. For multiple children, you can add up to four additional camera units.

A helpful review: “We bought 3 different monitors Nest, Arlo and this one to see which one would work best as a baby monitor. This DXR-8 video monitor was hands down our favorite! The video quality and night vision camera is clear, audio picks up every little sound and having a portable screen that we can put down anywhere without having to log into our phone made it the most convenient. Their customer service was also super helpful and fast in responding to questions/concerns which made being a customer easy. Highly recommend!!”

The One With A Large HD Screen

Though it hasn't been around as long as my previous pick and it has a shorter range (with a coverage of 460 feet), the eufy Video Baby Monitor has a lot of features parents love, at a more affordable price. The 5-inch LCD screen provides a sharper image with 720p HD Resolution, and it allows for zooming in 1.5 to 2 times; plus, a 110-degree wide angle lens is included.

The compact and portable unit offers seven hours of monitoring with the video display on, and 15 hours in power-saving mode. The parent unit has a rechargeable battery, and its alert can be muted. It comes with two-way talk, night vision, a room temperature sensor, and five lullaby songs. Plus, it has a 4.3-star rating with more than 700 reviews on Amazon.

This pick comes with a corner wall mount. For monitoring more than one child, you can add a baby camera unit.

A helpful review: “[...] Finally broke down and bought this one and I am completely amazed. The picture quality is fantastic. I can actually see my baby’s chest moving to make sure he’s breathing. The connection has yet to cut out, unlike the infant optics, which constantly cut out. So many more options/settings on this. Battery life is better. Also, the camera and monitor just look way better. UI is better as well[...]”

The Best For Large Homes

For families in large or two-story homes, you'll want to prioritize a baby monitor with a long range. This video baby monitor lets you keep an eye and ear on baby from up to 1,000 feet away, with a 5-inch LCD screen and 480p screen resolution. This portable unit's camera can zoom up to two times and tilt 350 degrees horizontally and 90 degrees vertically.

Though this has the greatest range of all the baby video monitors without WiFi on this list, the battery life is a bit shorter at four to five hours with video or seven to nine hours in audio-only mode (with sound-activated LED lights to monitor on mute). This pick monitors sound and room temperature, and you'll get two-way talk, lullabies, and night vision, too. Another cool feature is auto-motion tracking, meaning the camera automatically follows your baby as they move. This unit is expandable up to four cameras.

A helpful review: “Great picture and great for long distance. I can leave baby sleeping in house and go outside with my two other children. We have a huge yard and I can go to swingset, pool, mailbox etc. and still see and hear baby. Fair price for the unit. Wish it came with two cameras so you don't have to move it.”