Cooler temperatures mean it’s time to break out the cold weather gear for the kids. Chief on that list is a pair of boots they’ll get a lot of mileage out of. Along with insulation to keep little feet warm, the best snow boots for kids are waterproof, easy to slip on and off, and have durable treads that offer great traction on slippery surfaces. Even better: They come in multiple colors and styles, so you can find a pair that your kid will be excited about wearing.

Here's what to look for while shopping:

Insulation: Insulation ratings are measured in grams, and they range from 100 grams on the lower end —which is great for mild winter conditions — all the way up to 600grams, which will keep feet warm in frigid temperatures and severe weather. Not all brands list their insulation ratings, but if they don't, these picks has been reviewer-approved for warmth.

And let's face it: Children grow quickly and shoes may not last more than one season, so if you're looking to be economical, you can get a pair of the best snow boots for kids at a surprisingly low price.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. These Cozy Boots With A Quilted Upper Columbia Kids' Youth Minx Snow Boot Amazon | $43 See On Amazon These Columbia Minx snow boots have a 200-gram insulation rating, which means they'll keep feet warm in temperatures as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit — perfect for hours of outside play. The boots features quilted uppers, fleece lining, traction on the soles, and side zippers that make it easy to put them on and take them off. And since they're waterproof, you can feel free to let your little one splash in some puddles. One note: Some reviewers have shared that they run a little small, so consider sizing up. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Little Kid 1 - 3, Big Kid 1 - 7 According to one reviewer: “After several other boots were too tight, narrow or hard to to get on and off, this was just right! Stylish, comfortable and easy to get on and off for a kindergartner.”

2. A Pair Of Snow Boots With A Center Zip Closure DREAM PAIRS Winter Snow Boots Amazon | $30 See On Amazon The center zip closure on these snow boots may make it easier and faster for kids to get them on — a great feature for children who are eager to get out into the elements ASAP. The highly rated shoes are designed with waterproof shells, fleece lining, durable outsoles, and treads that provides traction in slippery conditions. And while the insulation rating isn't listed, reviewers have vouched for their warmth, with one writing that her little one spent "a whole day in the snow [with] no issues with cold, or wet feet." They're available in over a dozen fun colors including heart print and twinkling stars. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Toddler 9 - 10, Little Kid 1 - 13, Big Kid 4 - 6 According to one reviewer: “This is the 3rd pair of Dream Pair boots I've bought over the years for my kids. They're durable, well made and a fraction of the price of other brands. I honestly will keep on buying this brand until the kids are old enough to buy their own boots :)”

3. The Most Affordable Snow Boots BMCiTYBM Kids Snow Boots Amazon | $23 See On Amazon If your little one is growing fast and you don't want to invest in pricey shoes, these outdoor waterproof boots are just the ticket. Lined in plush sherpa material, they have uppers that are made with water-resistant nylon, along with waterproof PVC shells to keep feet dry on wet or snowy days. Anti-skid rubber soles offer traction and durability, and while the insulation rating isn't listed, reviewers are pleased with the warmth they offer. Available colors and styles: 9

Available sizes: Toddler 5 - 10, Little Kid 1 - 13.5 According to one reviewer: “Super warm. Kept daughters feet dry and warm while playing in the snow for hours. Highly recommend."

4. A Pair Of Classic Sorels SOREL Youth Joan of Arctic Waterproof Winter Boot for Kids Amazon | $71 See On Amazon While these Sorel winter boots are the priciest pair on this list, they deliver on warmth and comfort — big time. They boast a 205-gram insulation rating, which means they can stand up to temperatures as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit — excellent for activities on frigid days. Made from waterproof suede and PVC, they're outfitted with stylish faux fur trim for a ski lodge-worthy look. The wide openings and elastic laces make them relatively easy to put on, but little kids may need some help. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Little Kid 1 - 3, Big Kid 4 - 7 According to one reviewer: “These boots are cute and warm, and help keep kids from slipping! We walked on snow and ice, played in the snow in 20 degree weather with wind and did a treetop ropes course in the snow in these boots.”

5. These Columbia Snow Boots With Faux Leather Accents Columbia Kids' Youth Rope Tow Iii Waterproof Snow Boot Amazon | $45 See On Amazon Looking for a pair with some pizazz? Try these Columbia waterproof snow boots that are designed with faux leather accents. Made from waterproof nylon with a sherpa lining, they have a 200-gram insulation rating, so they'll keep feet warm in temperatures as cold as -25 degrees Fahrenheit, while the durable, grippy soles provide great traction on snow and ice. The boots have lace-up bungees for a snug fit, but some reviewers have written that they can be a bit difficult for children to put on and take off. And one last thing: Reviewers recommend sizing up, as the boots run a bit small. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Big Kid 1 - 7 According to one reviewer: “Shipping was fast , boots are warm and comfortable and my daughter loved the color!"

6. These Neoprene Boots That Are Great For Both Snow & Rain Western Chief Neoprene Memory Foam Snow Boots Amazon | $50 See On Amazon Made from waterproof neoprene, these snow and rain boots are a perfect choice if you're looking for something versatile. The insulated boots feature a moisture-wicking jersey lining, memory foam inserts for extra comfort, and PVC shells that stand up to wet conditions like mud and slush. The treads on the bottom provide traction, and according to the manufacturer, these boots will keep feet warm in temperatures as cold as -30 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, reviewers report that they're easy for kids to put on and take off thanks to the flexible material and pull handles on the sides. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Toddler 8 - 11, Little Kid 1 - 13, Big Kid 4- 6 According to one reviewer: “Since they can be worn in rain or snow, I can save space on the amount of kids shoes purchased and outgrown in a second. The stitching and tread are perfect for little hands and feet."