The Busby Family's Thanksgiving Traditions Are Still Being Made

Here's the thing about having small kids: It's really tough to get super into holiday traditions. Especially if you happen to have six small kids, five of whom are quintuplets, and all six are girls (which is really neither here nor there because six of any kind of child is loads of work). So if you're a fan of TLC's Outdaughtered and you're wondering what the Busby family's Thanksgiving traditions might look like, remember to give them a hot minute to raise those kids enough to start their own family traditions.

Adam and Danielle Busby are parents to 7-year-old daughter Blayke and five 3-year-old quintuplets, according to Country Living: Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate, and Riley Paige. Danielle has been blogging about her family's adventures since giving birth to the quintuplets in 2015, and they've also been documenting their lives for the past three seasons on the hit TLC reality series, Outdaughtered. It's a whole lot of work for the busy parents, as Danielle wrote in a recent blog post for It's A Buzz World: "My life as a Mom of six kids (or shall I say mom like my kids say mom… “MAAA- MAAAA”) always feels like I am GO-GO-GO! The second my eyes open in the morning till the time my head gets to finally hit the pillow at night (which is usually hours after I would like it to) I always feel like I am having to rush."

Which doesn't exactly leave a whole lot of time to plan elaborate Thanksgiving rituals.

So what does a smart, busy mom do to enjoy Thanksgiving? Why, she heads on home for the holidays where there's bound to be extra help, of course. The Busbys have made their home in Houston, Texas, according to In Touch Weekly, but they tend to head back to their hometown of Lake Charles, Louisiana to celebrate Thanksgiving with their extended family. As they documented back in 2016 on Outdaughtered.

When it comes to how the family celebrates Thanksgiving, it looks pretty similar to most of us. The entire extended family at Adam's parents' house spends the day cooking together, and there's a whole lot of meat on the menu. One cute little addition? The Busbys are big fans of funny hats, with the quints wearing matching chick hats and Adam, Danielle and Blayke rocking some turkey hats.

Hanging out with the family is a great way to actually enjoy Thanksgiving with little ones, as Danielle wrote in a 2017 blog post:

Since we're always on the go at home, we took this break to relax, enjoy the girls, and let them meet family. We did a lot of just hanging out at Adam's parents' house and easy activities like taking the girls to the park.

Now that the kids are getting older, Adam and Danielle might consider starting their own Thanksgiving traditions with their kids. Or they might continue to hit the road and head on home to Louisiana, where there's apparently loads of people to help make the food and watch the kids.

I think I would personally choose the second option.