The FDA Announced A Huge Dog Food Recall, So Check Your Supply

Wake up, make yourself a cup of coffee, pour your dog a bowl of food. For many Americans, this is the typical morning routine. But you had better take a closer look at the bag before you feed Fido because the FDA announced a huge dog food recall, so it's time to thoroughly check your supply.

The FDA is urging dog owners to stop using eight brands of dry dog food that could have potentially toxic levels of vitamin D, according to CBS News.

The brands of dry dog food included in the recall are:

Nutrisca: Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

Natural Life Pet Products: Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

Sunshine Mills: Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food, Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food, Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food.

ANF, Inc.: ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

Lidl Orlando Brand: Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Kroger: Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

ELM Pet Foods: ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe, ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

Ahold Delhaize: Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food, Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

When I went to the store, it seemed that any affected dog food had been taken off store shelves, but still take caution when making your next purchase.

If you have any of the affected brands in your supply, either contact the company or simply throw it away.

“FDA scientists have evaluated samples of some of these products, and state and private lab test results indicate that the food contained as much as approximately 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D,” the FDA said in a statement posted on its website.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for all dogs, too much can cause potentially fatal health problems like kidney failure or death, according to the FDA.

Signs of vitamin D toxicity in dogs include vomiting, excessive drooling, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, and weight loss, according to PetMD. If you notice these symptoms, reach out to your dog's vet right away.

The FDA also warns that vitamin D toxicity can also mimic symptoms of a dog who has ingested rat poison, so be sure to give a the vet your dog's full diet history or even snap a pic of your pets food label.

If you think your dog has ingested any of the recalled dog food, seek help from your veterinarian as soon as possible. Then, have your vet report any illnesses through the FDA's Safety Reporting Portal or by calling its Consumer Complaint Coordinators.

Earlier this year, potential salmonella contamination spurred a similar dog food recall. And there have been other massive recalls this year as well that affected humans — romaine lettuce, chicken, ground beef, cereal, cake mixes, and other popular food items, according to Fast Company. Lesson learned? You can never be too careful.

So, before you feed your beloved dog another helping of kibble, be sure to check the bag, label, and source beforehand. Knowledge is power, especially when dealing with a potentially life-threatening recall.