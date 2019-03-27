If you haven't seen the new Hart + Land collection from The Tot, you're really missing out on some super cute baby items. But don't fret — I've lined up a few of my favorite pieces for you to check out and the best part? They're 100 percent organic cotton with zero harmful substances. The Hart + Land Collection from The Tot is one of the cleanest brands on the market, so you can keep your baby looking fresh and feel good about it because this brand really is that clean.

If you're not familiar with The Tot, let me indulge you. The Tot is an online store created by a mom for moms, and features all kinds of clean and ethically produced baby products. In fact, according to their website, "All products featured on The Tot are free from pesticides, toxic chemicals, dyes, or anything that may be harmful to you or your baby. Style is important to us and we try and choose materials that are as natural and organic as possible." You can even get a free personal shopper to help you make the best choices with no minimum spending requirement. If you're shopping for a gift, the site offers gift wrapping with a personalized hand written note card — how sweet is that?

The Hart + Land collection specifically, however, features some really adorable items like onesies, bodysuits, pajamas, and more. Check out this gift set that comes with six pieces — a long sleeve footed bodysuit, two long sleeve lap shoulder bodysuits, two leggings, and a long sleeve crew tee. This six-piece gift set also comes in blue and a unisex color option, and is ethically produced with 100 percent organic pima cotton with no harmful additives like chemicals or dyes.

Sepia Rose Organic 6 Piece Gift Set $150 The Tot 100% cotton gift set is made with ethically produced, non toxic materials and includes, 1 long sleeve footed bodysuit, 2 long sleeve lap shoulder bodysuit, 2 leggings and 1 long sleeve crew tee See On The Tot

Who doesn't love the classic striped footed bodysuit? This look is cute on all babies and toddlers, but check out this one that features snaps on the front and bottom and is totally machine washable — which is huge. This piece is also available in Sepia Rose and Micro-chip color options.

Baby/Toddler Organic Footed Striped Bodysuit in Zen Blue $40 https://www.thetot.com/product/hart-land-babytoddler-organic-footed-bodysuit-stripe/ Made from 100% organic pima cotton and ethically produced, no dyes or harmful substances, snaps in front and bottom, machine washable. See On The Tot

If you're looking for something with a pop of color, check out this beautiful organic cotton swaddle. This sweet heart swaddle also comes in a blue option that's equally as bright and beautiful, making it the perfect gift for any new mom.

Organic Cotton Heart Swaddle $28 The Tot Made from 100% GOTS certified organic cotton muslin, eco-friendly dyes free from harmful substances, machine washable. See On The Tot

If you're looking to bring out a little star power, check out these star design long sleeve bodysuits available in Zen Blue and Sepia Pink. Like all of their other products, this one is made with the health of your baby in mind. No harmful dyes and made with 100 percent organic pima cotton. Plus it's machine washable.

Baby/Toddler Organic Long Sleeve Lap Shoulder Star Bodysuit $22 The Tot Made with 100% organic pima cotton and eco-friendly dyes, features a lap shoulder neckline, snaps at the bottom and is machine washable. See On The Tot

There's a ton of other items to check out on The Tot, including more from the Hart + Land collection. Whether you're looking for a gift to send the newest addition of your crew or you're shopping for your own little bundle of joy, you won't have to worry about any toxic additives when it comes to any of these items, so you and your babe can rest easy and in style.