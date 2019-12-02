The Most Exciting Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon
Happy Cyber Monday, holiday shoppers! The largest online shopping day of the year is upon us, and Amazon will, as always, be one of the most popular places to snag the best Cyber Monday deals in 2019. With thousands of offers to sort through — including plenty of exciting lighting deals — we know it can be overwhelming to figure out where to begin. To make it easier for you, the Romper editors will be here throughout the event compiling sales and alerting you what's worth adding to your cart. Hint: be ready to move quick, these Amazon specials are often fleeting!
30% Off This Flawless Hair Remover
Thousands of Amazon fans swear by this mini epilator to quickly and painlessly remove hair from your chin, the sides of your face, or your upper lip. Powered by a single battery, this hair remover is the size of a tube of lipstick. And, since it's small and cordless, you can pop this in your bag and take it with you wherever you go.
30% Off This Revlon One Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
This blowdryer and round brush hybrid has a cult following for a good reason— not only does it give you the convenience of two hair tools in one, it also smooths out even the most coarse or unruly hair. You can also use it to get more volume at your roots. The ceramic coating helps prevent damage to your strands, and and the the built-in ion generator helps infuse shine into your hair while reducing frizz.
61% Off This iPhone & Android Compatible USB Flash Drive
Easily transfer files, music, pictures, and videos with this 128GB memory stick. The drive features four ports (iOS, type-C , micro-USB, and USB 3.0), making it compatible with many different devices.
33% Off These Nike Everyday Cushion Crew Socks
These crew-length socks have a unique sweat-wicking fabric that pulls perspiration away from the skin to help keep your feet stay dry during workouts or daily wear. The socks feature a terry sole that provides extra comfort and even impact absorption. Choose from three different neutral colors.
61% Off This Weighted Blanket
Not only can it help you fall asleep at night, but this weighted blanket by Qusleep is available for 61% off on Cyber Monday, making it a complete steal. The glass beads are distributed evenly in order to avoid uncomfortable pressure points, and it's made from breathable Egyptian cotton.
57% Off This Mancro Laptop Backpack
Not only is it waterproof, but this backpack also has a specialized compartment where you can easily store laptops, tablets, or other gadgets up to 15-inches in size. There's also a built-in USB charger on the outside that lets you power your devices while you're out, and it even comes with a lock so that thieves can't easily access your belongings.
18% Off These VIV Collection Buttery Soft Leggings
These popular leggings boast over 4,000 reviews and an impressive 4.4-star rating. They're made with a cozy blend of polyester and spandex — and they come in over 40 colors and designs.
35% Off These Spalding Women's Capri Leggings
Made with four-way stretch fabric that moves with you, these capri leggings are made from a soft cotton blend that makes them perfect for exercise. They come in black, charcoal, or navy, and they're available in sizes small through 3X.
49% Off This Champion Seamless Racerback Sport Bra
This seamless sports bra is made with a good amount of spandex to hold you in while you work out. It's also designed with ventilation, wide straps for extra support, and moisture management technology for your toughest workouts. You can get it in one of eight colors, all on sale for Cyber Monday.
35% Off These Saucony Women's No-Show Sport Socks
These fan-favorite socks are great for everyday wear, but particularly excel when you're working out. With heel tabs you can use to pull these up if they slip down in your running shoes, you won't get any blisters with these socks. They also are designed with superior moisture management properties to keep your socks from getting sweaty, and have arch support for extra comfort. You can get eight pairs for under $10 if you act fast.
71% Off This Pack Of Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Bikini Underwear
These classic undies from Calvin Klein feature their signature black-and-white logo waistband. Made of cotton and Elastane, this multi-colored multipack is a great core basic to add to your wardrobe.
35% Off These Super Soft Core 10 Fleece Joggers
These fleece joggers are warm without feeling heavy and come with an elastic waistband that makes them comfy for everyday wear (or for working out!). A slight taper at the bottom means these joggers will be a bit fitted throughout the leg. Available in sizes extra-small to 3X, these joggers are a well-kept secret on Amazon that you can get for a great price today only.
67% Off These Men's and Women's Crocs
The Croc Baya clog is on sale for Cyber Monday, a slight update on the classic Croc, this model provides a bit more ventilation with the contouring comfort and lightweight wear you love.
64% Off This Champion Men's Fleece Hoodie
A favorite amongst more than 2,000 Amazon reviewers (it's the #1 bestseller in men's running clothing), this Champion hoodie is made of cotton and polyester blend that's soft, durable, and machine-washable. It even comes in 36 different color options, so you can pick up one or two in neutrals or go bold with a few of the brighter reds, blues, and green tones. These popular hoodies are just $15 during Cyber Monday.
30% Off These AmazonBasics Lightweight Sheets
These microfiber sheets are lightweight, affordable, and wildly-popular on Amazon. For just $14, you can get a queen-sized sheet set that's durable an machine-washable. Even better? These have deep pockets that can accommodate 16-inch mattresses. Get them in full, queen, king, and California king sizes, all on sale for Cyber Monday.
30% Off This Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System
Ideal for oily and/or acne-prone skin types, Proactiv's classic three-step system contains a cleanser, toner, and treatment, all of which work together to keep pimples at bay and reduce the appearance of current breakouts.
61% Off This Maybelline Mascara
Get the long, dramatic, clump-free lashes of your dreams with the Maybelline Volum' Express The Colossal Washable Mascara. Score this fan-favorite for just $3 on Cyber Monday only.
39% Off This Clarisonic Mia Prima Cleansing Brush Set
Give your skin a deeper, more effective clean with a Clarisonic. Normally expensive, the Clarisonic Mia Prima is being offered at just below $80 right now. It even comes with two different brush heads and a bonus cleanser.
42% Off These AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats
Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers rave that these silicone baking mats are even better than aluminum foil when lining your baking sheets. Non-stick and oven safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit these half-sheet mats are a great buy for anyone who's serious about cooking, and an even better while Cyber Monday sales last.
58% Off This First Aid Kit
This bulk first aid kit comes with enough medical supplies to service 10 people, including gauze pads, latex gloves, medical scissors, and, of course, band-aids all in a convenient carrying case. Normally $22, you can get this essential first aid kit for just $9 while Cyber Monday lasts.
32% Off This Collagen Peptides Powder
Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers say that simply by putting a scoop or two of this collagen peptide powder into their morning coffee or a cup of water, they saw improved skin and hair over time. This gluten-free, certified-Paleo, and non-GMO formula is packed with collagen to improve the health of your skin, hair, and even bones. And, if you don't see results or improvement in 90 days with this formula, you can even get your money back.
20% Off This Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano
This sous vide precision cooker can cook veggies and meat consistently and well, without you even having to roll up your sleeves. Easily attachable to your favorite stock pot, this sous vide can be controlled by an app on your phone so you can keep an eye on things even when you need to step outside of the kitchen.
40% Off This S'well Water Bottle
Normally $35, this stainless steel S'well water bottle is vacuum insulated and has three internal layers that keep your coldest drinks cool even in hot weather. BPA-free, this bottle is made from food-grade materials, and even comes in a variety of solid colors and patterns, in addition to the faux wood design of the one shown above. Get it for just $21 on Cyber Monday.
33% Off This SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Make your own sparkling water at home with this sparkling water maker from Sodastream. This kit is great for just getting into at-home seltzer making as it has everything you need including two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, a reusable 1-liter carbonating bottle, and even no-calorie flavored fruit drops in lime and orange.
33% Off This Insignia 43-inch 4K TV
This 4K Smart TV from Insignia has over 8 million pixels to provide brilliant colors and stunning contrast for a vivid TV watching experience. With built-in Fire TV you can steam all your favorite services like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime and with the included voice-remote you can even control your TV with Alexa.
25% Off This Sonos Smart Speaker
This voice-controlled smart speaker comes with Alexa technology built in, so you can play music, check the weather, or even set alarms with just the sound of your voice. Even better, you can pair this speaker with other Sonos speakers to build out a speaker system that reaches all over your home or office. This popular speaker is 25% off for this year's Cyber Monday.
46% Off These Under Armour No Show Socks
For just $12, this six-pack of Under Armour socks is a fantastic deal for Cyber Monday. Designed with arch support that will keep your feet from hurting throughout the days, these socks can work for everyday wear or for working out. And, without a seam in sight, you'll stay blister-free wearing these socks.
46% Off Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Slim Fit T Shirts
At 46% off, this is a stellar deal for a set of three high-quality t-shirts. Made from 100% cotton, these slim-fitting tees are super soft and wick away moisture. They feature a crew neckline and short sleeve. Choose from three-packs of neutral colors.
51% Off These Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs
Each one of these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are made with 95% cotton and 5% spandex, which means they're both breathable and comfortable. They boast stretchy elastic waistbands and can be purchased in various color combinations.
59% Off This Oroncho Phone Camera Pro Lens Kit
Attach this lens to your phone camera to turn it into a DSLR-like camera with both a wide angle and macro lens. Compatible with most smartphones, this lens is an essential for any amateur photographers or anyone looking to up their Instagram game. Normally $40, you can get it for under $20 during Cyber Monday.
30% Off This GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This lash serum's formula uses a blend of amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to make your lashes looking longer and thicker in about a month. Use it just like you would a liquid eyeliner by applying it to the root of your lashes. It contains ingredients like radishes, grapeseed, and ginseng root to enhance your lashes.
20% Off These Bose Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
These noise-cancelling Bose headphones have rave reviews on Amazon and are seriously discounted while Cyber Monday lasts. Easily pair these headphones with your device using Bluetooth technology to listen without any outside distractions. The soft ear cups and padded headband allow you to wear these earphones comfortably for long periods of time, which will come in handy: These headphones have a 20-hour battery life.
40% Off This Amazon Fire 7 Tablet
With dual-band Wi-Fi, 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 16GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, this Amazon Fire tablet has all sorts of power built-in. But it also has the great user-friendly features of a 7-inch display, 7-hour battery, front and rear racing cameras, and, finally, Alexa-compatibility. And for under $30, this tablet is a seriously great buy.
31% Off This Instant Accu Slim Sous Vide
This sous vide and precision cooker from Instant Pot can cook meats uniformly so you get an even and well-cooked meal every time. It's also designed with a touch screen digital control panel that you can adjust the temperature and the timer as you go. You can use this with your favorite stock pot, or even clip it to the 6-quart or 8-quart Instant Pot to give the popular multi-cooker even more functionality.
34% Off This LEVOIT Air Purifier
This air purifier from LEVOIT features a three-stage filtration system including a pre-filter, a HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter while still being incredibly quiet, as low as 25 decibels. Plus, this purifier has a nightlight feature with two brightness levels.
47% Off This Canon Digital SLR Camera Kit
This WiFi-enabled Canon Digital SLR camera makes sharing photos and videos from your camera a cinch and the 3-inch LCD screen makes prescreening photos even easier. The two included lenses, 18.0 Megapixel image sensor, and DIGIC 4+ Image Processor takes incredibly high resolution photos and with a 4.5-star rating and over 450 reviews, this camera is a great guy.
29% Off This TOSHIBA 50-inch 4K TV
Nearly 10,000 Amazon reviewers rave about this 50-inch smart television. Using the built-in Fire TV, you can connect this with your favorite streaming sites like Hulu, Netflix, and, of course, Prime Video, to watch all your favorite shows and movies. The remote is even equip with Alexa technology so you can turn on and operate the television with just your voice. Get it for a great price while sales last.
55% Off These Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones
Both water- and sweat-resistant, these wireless headphones with Bluetooth technology are ready to work with you through multiple workouts. With a battery life of up to 12 hours and a "Fast Fuel" charge that gives you an hour of playtime in just a five-minute charge, these flexible and comfortable headphones can be ready super quickly.
40% Off This Bose Portable Bluetooth Speaker
With more than 1,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this powerful (and portable) Bluetooth speaker is one of the best-rated options on Amazon. Listen to this for up to 12 hours on a single charge, and pair your favorite device to blast music or stream a podcast. Boasting an impressive 30-foot wireless range and 360-degree, immersive sound, this speaker is a fantastic deal while Cyber Monday continues.
33% Off This iRobot Roomba With WiFi & Alexa Connectivity
Now's your chance to snag an iRobot Roomba at a great price for Cyber Monday. It's Wi-Fi-enabled, Alexa-compatible, and can be used together with the app on your smart phone so you can easily start, stop, and schedule cleanings from anywhere. It runs for up to 90 minutes at a time, and will return to its charging dock automatically when the battery's running low.
30% Off This Bose Portable Outdoor Speaker
This portable outdoor speaker is a favorite amongst hikers and outdoorsmen. With a six hour playtime, IPX-7-rated waterproofing, and a Bluetooth range up to 30 feet, this speaker is perfect for nearly any weather condition and can sync wirelessly to your phone to play your favorite music, a podcast, or an audiobook. Even better? This speaker has thousands of Amazon reviews testifying to how well it works. Get it for under $70 while Cyber Monday lasts.
57% Off This JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth Speaker
More than 1100 reviewers on Amazon give this portable speaker a 4.5-stars rating because it's so much more than just a high-quality speaker. It has IPX7 waterproof capability, you can connect two devices wirelessly to it, it has up to 20 hours of playtime on one charge, and it can charge your device via its USB port. During this Cyber Monday sale, it's nearly 60% off and under $100! It also comes in a variety of color and pattern options like camo, pink, teal, yellow, and red.
31% Off This Samsung 43-Inch 4K Smart TV
This smart television from Samsung is a fantastic buy for Cyber Monday. Not only is it Alexa compatible (or your preferred smart assistant), this television screen is designed with HDR (high dynamic range) which allows it to display vibrant, true-to-life colors and crisp clear pictures. A universal guide allows you to select from your favorite streaming sites or sync it with apps like YouTube or Spotify. You can get it in a range of sizes from 43 inches (pictured above) to 75 inches, all on sale if you act fast.
53% Off This ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop
This robotic vacuum can do much more than vacuum. The dustbin can interchangeably become a water tank to mop your house and with its 110-minute battery and automatic ability to return to its charging station this vacuum couldn't be easier.
50% Off This Oral-B Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth
Designed to work with your smartphone, this Bluetooth-enabled rechargeable electric toothbrush from Oral-B helps you achieve cleaner teeth, with "position detection" technology that lets you know if you're missing any spots. It can even alert you if you're brushing too hard, preventing gum irritation.
55% Off This Braun Beard Trimmer
This beard trimming kit comes with a cordless hair clipper that's fully washable, two combs, and a Gillette ProGlide razor. With sharp (and lifetime-lasting) stainless steel blades, you'll get a close shave unrivaled by drugstore razors. It can also run for up to 60 minutes on one eight-hour charge. Get it for less than $20 on Cyber Monday.
35% Off This Dog DNA Test
Backed by a "research-grade genotyping platform" that was developed with the help of Cornel University's College of Veterinary Medicine, this DNA testing kit not only identifies the breed of your dog but potential genetic health concerns. This test can detect over 250 dog breeds and over 171 genetic diseases to give you the knowledge of how to keep your pet healthy.
50% Off This BISSELL ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Perfect for sucking up pet hair, this Bissell cordless vacuum spins up to 420 miles per hour in order to quickly and powerfully suction up dirt and grime. You can even convert this vacuum to a handheld or a high reach vacuum so you can get cobwebs stuck to your crown molding or clean your stairs more easily. This vacuum would normally cost you $400, but it's on sale for just $200 during Cyber Monday.
22% Off This Dyson Air Purifier & Fan
This Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier eliminates 99.97% off allergens down to 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, and mold spores. It's even great for homes with pets, and it's WiFi-enabled, so you can use the Dyson app on your smartphone to get reports, set the purifier on a schedule, and more.
25% Off This Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
This cordless vacuum from Dyson easily reaches hard to reach places like under furniture and with no cord and a 60-minute battery its mobility is endless. Its High Torque head works on any number of floor surfaces and its filtration system picks up 99.97% of dust particles.
52% Off This Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner
With a half gallon capacity, superior suction, and a tangle-free turbine brush system, this vacuum is powerful and even automatically adjusts to new floor surfaces so it works for everything from wood floors to carpet to tile. Plus its HEPA filtration system rids your home of bacteria and allergens.
39% Off This Shark Rocket Vacuum With Anti-Hair Wrap Technology
With this lightweight Shark vacuum, you'll never have to worry about clearing out hair and other debris from a brush roll again— it comes with the brand's Zero M technology, which means it has non-stop hair removal built right in. It has enough power to be used for deep carpet cleaning or on hardwood floors. Plus, you also be able to convert it to a lightweight hand vacuum.
40% Off This Philips Norelco Grooming Set
The Multigroom may look like a simple grooming tool, but it comes with 18 different pieces so you can use it on everything from your beard, to your ear hairs, to your nose hairs. This pack comes with six hair trimming guards, three beard trimming guards, two stubble trimming guards, and two body trimming guards. Even better? Because this tool comes with a convenient storage bag, a cleaning tool, and can run cordlessly for up to three hours on one charge, you can take it with you anywhere. Get it for just $30 for Cyber Monday.
35% Off This Bioderma Under Eye Gel
This gel from Bioderma soothes and moisturizes the skin under your eyes and is great for sensitive skin, providing eight hours of long-lasting hydration.
40% Off This LORAC PRO Matte Eye Shadow Palette
This set of eight super pigmented matte shadows is perfect for creating a variety of looks from subtle to standout. Infused with cucumber and other botanical extracts, they're buttery smooth, long-lasting, and can be used wet or dry.
64% Off This PÜR Mascara
Amazon reviewers have called it the "best mascara I’ve ever used!" and during this Cyber Monday sale, you can snag it for under $10. This prestige mascara is infused with peptides to help strengthen your lashes, and it's also cruelty-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, and the packaging is BPA free. Best of all, it's a tubing formula, which means it will help lift, separate and define but it also won't flake or smudge easily.
55% Off This MDSolarSciences Mineral Tinted SPF 30
This tinted sunscreen that suits most skin tones goes way beyond protecting your skin with SPF 30 and is infused with skin-loving antioxidants like vitamin C and green tea, too. Noncomedogenic and hypoallergenic, the light mineral formula is even water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Get it for more than 50% off.
35% Off These Bioderma Micellar Wipes
These wipes are packed with an "active micellar solution" to help cleanse skin and remove makeup even for those with sensitive eyes and skin. Hypoallergenic and paraben-free these wipes are a no-brainer for a gentle cleanser on the go.
53% Off This Nioxin Care System Haircare Kit
This three-part Nioxin hair thinning treatment includes a shampoo that thickens and cleanses hair, a scalp therapy conditioner that strengthens from root to tip, and a volumizing and shine-boosting treatment that you apply to your scalp after you've conditioned. One fan raves, "Have already been using for a week. I notice that my hair feels and looks thicker. [M]y scalp is usually very sensitive to shampoos and i get dandruff with most. As of yet, I don't have any dandruff."
53% Off This SEXYHAIR Hairspray
If you're on team go big or go home when it comes to your hair (and discounts), you'll love this deal on a fan-favorite volumizing hairspray. This medium-to-firm hold spray even helps improve your hair's resistance to humidity for 72 hours. Best of all, it's more than 50% off.
35% Off This Bioderma Micellar Cleansing Water
This micellar water by Bioderma can be used to gently cleanse your face without the need for additional washes. It can even help remove makeup, and it's suitable for sensitive skin.
40% Off This LORAC PRO Plus Fiber Mascara
This formula boosts lash length and volume with nylon fibers that latch onto lashes like lash extensions. The brush is specially designed to coat lashes from the roots to the tips for ultimate coverage.
48% Off This Samsonite 2-Piece Luggage Set
Grab this Samsonite two-piece luggage for 48% off this Cyber Monday. The soft-side set has smooth-rolling spinner wheels, multi-stage aluminum handles, and expanding interiors to fit all your travel essentials. The polyester exterior is also padded and durable.
33% Off This Nautica 5-Piece Luggage Set
This five-piece luggage set from Nautica comes with three suitcases in varying sizes (ranging from 28 inches in height to carry-on size), all set on 360-degree spinner wheels that make it easy to take these with you anywhere. Also in the set: an overnight duffel bag and one hanging travel kit for all your essentials. Get it for a great price during Cyber Monday.
34% Off This KitchenAid Stand Mixer & Food Grinder Attachment
This KitchenAid stand mixer is the classic appliance to have in your kitchen because of how many time-saving things it can help you do— like kneading, whipping, and mixing. If you hurry, you can grab this 10-speed version of the mixer and a bundled food grinder attachment for $124 off! The food grinder is perfect for grinding raw meats for burgers or meatloaf or making things like breadcrumbs and salsa. Oh and did we mention you can pick your mixer in a number of chic colors, including a golden toffee, black, white, red, and classic silver.
59% Off This Nespresso Vertuo Coffee Machine & Frother
Not only does this incredible deal include a Nespresso coffee maker for over 50% off, but it also comes with 30 Nespresso coffee capsules and an Aeroccino milk frother so you can create lattes and cappuccinos in addition to coffee and espresso.
59% Off This AncestryDNA Test
DNA Kits are some of the best kinds of gifts to give this holiday because they provide so much value to the recipient. For today only, this one by AncestryDNA is a whopping 59% off! Simply mail back your saliva via the included collection container, and you'll get back a report that not only includes historical data about your ancestors and an ethnicity estimate, but also offers details about 26 of your most unique and interesting traits.
43% Off This BREVILLE Smart Oven
This versatile toaster uses seven different cooking settings to work (in addition to toasting). And thanks to its large non-stick inside, both cooking and cleaning comes easy. Plus, the LCD screen makes reading details a breeze.
54% Off This Instant Pot
The cult-favorite Instant Pot can create everything from yogurt to chili with barely any effort required. The digital display couldn't be easier to use and the interior components are dishwasher-safe.
45% Off This Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker
Create coffee, lattes, cappuccinos and more with this updated Keurig K-Cafe. All it takes is the press of a button, and you can have a Starbucks-worthy creation at home in mere seconds.
33% Off This Kasa Smart Plug
Turn on and off fans, lamps, TVs, and more from anywhere using your smartphone with this handy gadget. The app also lets you schedule and control multiple devices at once. Plus, you can hook it up to an Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana device so you can use voice commands
36% Off This Samsung Galaxy Tab
Get surround sound and amazing image quality in a small package with this 10.1-inch Samsung Galaxy tablet featuring Dolby Atmos surround sound. Lightweight and with a battery that lasts up to 13 hours, it also has 64GB of memory and a pen for easy navigation.
33% Off This Lenovo 10.1” Android Tablet
If you're looking for a great family-friendly tablet, this one by Lenovo on on sale for an awesome price. It has a 10-inch screen size and comes with all the features you want in a portable gadget, like face recognition to unlock the tablet, front dual speakers, and a fast Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
35% Off This Lenovo Flex 14-Inch Laptop
Super shopping events like Cyber Monday are a great time to grab awesome deals on pricy tech deices. This 14-inch Lenovo Flex laptop is almost $200 off. With an Intel Core processor and 128 gigabytes of storage, this is a reliable machine. It can also be rotating into multiple screen-viewing modes. The 10-point touchscreen enables you to use a stylus to draw and create straight from your laptop.
29% Off This ASUS VivoBook Touchscreen Laptop
This 13-inch ASUS VivoBook laptop is flexible thanks to a hinge that lets it rotate all the way around. Even better, the laptop has touchscreen technology, it's is paper-thin, and weighs only 3 pounds. This Windows 10 laptop also comes with with 1 year of Microsoft Office 365, making it a fantastic deal during this sale.
36% Off This 14-Inch HP Chromebook
If you need a larger screen than the typical 11.6-inch Chromebook, this one by HP gives you more room to work with at 14-inches and it's under $200. It comes with a flexible hinge that allows it to be rotated at an 180-degree angle. It also has an anti-glare, backlit display, an 8-hour battery, and dual speakers.
37% Off This Samsung Chromebook
Get a reliable and oh-so-portable 11.6-inch Samsung Chromebook at a fantastic price during this Cyber Monday sale. It has really cool features like a spill-resistant keyboard and an anti-reflective display. Plus, it can be tilted all the way to a flat 180-degree angle. It's lightweight, has a long-lasting battery, and for a limited time only, costs just under $200.
43% Off This Acer Chromebook
This 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook laptop was made to be extra-durable, thanks to its military-grade construction and spill-resistant keyboard. That means it's a perfect tool for a student in your life who could use a computer that's dependable. It comes loaded with all of the most essential Google apps, and it even has a 180-degree hinge so you can lay it flat like a tablet.
48% Off This ASUS Chromebook
During this awesome sale, you can get this ASUS Chromebook for nearly half off! It's lightweight and as slim as a sheet of paper, making it the perfect device for college students and travelers. With Google technology, it boasts features like a spill-resistant keyboard, an anti-glare display, and a 180-degree hinge so you can adjust the screen at any angle.
41% Off This USB 3.0 Memory Stick
Thanks to multiple connectors (including a lighting plug for Apple products like iPhones and iPads and a micro-USB for Android devices), this handy flash drive can connect to a number of .your tech gadgets and make it a breeze to move files, music, and photos and video from one device to the next. Or, with 128 GB of memory, you can store files right on it.
24% Off This Natural 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara
This volumizing silk fiber lash mascara is waterproof and long-lasting, so you don't have to worry about reapplying throughout the day. Not only is it hypoallergenic, but it also won't flake, smudge, or dry out.
52% Off This Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Amazon Echo Show Device
This Alexa-friendly set with both a Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 lets you easily know when someone has pressed the doorbell or even if there's just motion detected outside. You can use the app to check on your house when you're away, and there's a two-way talk feature so you can speak to visitors from anywhere in the world. During this Cyber Monday sale, this bundle is 52% off.
44% Off This Amazon Echo Show 5
This version of the Amazon Echo gives you the ability to add a screen to your already convenient voice assistance via Alexa. Now you can use it to video chat long-distance relatives, scan recipes, check on your baby monitor, or even stream TV shows.
35% Off This Apple MacBook Air
When you see an Apple deal during a mega shopping day like Cyber Monday, you won't want to wait on grabbing it! This 13-inch Apple Macbook Air can handle all of your basic computing needs. It has an LED, backlit widescreen display and weighs in at just under 3 pounds.
50% Off This Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote
Plug this Fire TV Stick into your set and you'll be able to watch your favorite streaming services (Netflix or Disney+, anyone?), store your favorite apps and games, and browse the Internet right away. This version also comes with an upgraded voice-enabled remote control that now has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV and/or receiver.
56% Off This Amazon Echo Dot
Add this Amazon Echo Dot to your household for just over $20 during today's awesome sale. This compact Alexa smart speaker lets you play music, make a call, or ask questions with just your voice. Connect it to other smart devices like plugs and doorbells to control the lights, see who's at the door, and much, much more. There are four colors to choose from including plum and heather gray, as well as a further discount if you buy two.
50% Off This 23andMe DNA Test
Discover what your DNA has to say about you and make your family dinner conversations much more interesting. This upgraded version of the original test is 50% off during this Cyber Monday sale! It includes health predisposition reports, wellness reports, and ancestry reports. Simply send a saliva sample in the included kit back to the lab and you will get your full report.
50% The Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
If you have a pet this is the vacuum to keep in your home. Pet hair can get everywhere, so it's cordless to enable you to maneuver it wherever your furry friend likes to go. It's also got an innovating tangle-free brush roll, which means you won't have to worry about your pooch's long hair (or your own for that matter) getting caught around the brush. It can work on multiple surfaces, features LED lights on the foot for better debris visibility, and there's a special system that allows for mess-free hair and debris removal right into the trash.
32% Off BEA LUZ Exfoliating Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs)
Give the gift of smooth, baby soft feet to someone you love this holiday— there are two pairs of foot peel masks in this set so you can even save one for yourself. The key ingredients inside are fruit acid and lactic acid, both of which are extremely effective at exfoliating and removing rough flaky skin. Simply put the masks on like you would socks and after about an hour or so, take them off and rinse your feet. In one to two weeks, you will begin to notice dry skin peeling right off like magic!
29% Off Schick Intuition Pure Nourishment Razor and 4 Razor Refills
Good quality razors tend to be expensive — which is why it's worth stocking up when there are sales like these. This set includes a Schick Intuition razor and four razor fills; the latter of which are made with moisturizing strips that eliminate the need to using shaving cream.
28% Off St. Mege 4D Silk Fiber Lash Mascara
Discounted for Cyber Monday, this popular silk fiber lash mascara thickens your lashes, adding volume and length with just one swipe. It's also waterproof, hypoallergenic, and easy to remove after the day is done. Get it for $15 while sales last.
15% Off The Richwell USB Flash Drive 128GB
Transfer photos between phones (Mac or Android!) and laptops with ease with this phone-compatible thumb drive. It features 128GB of storage and requires no special apps to work on your phone. Get it in gold, pink, or silver.
15% ACTINPUT Compression Socks For Plantar Fasciitis
These compression socks have 15 mmHg (millimeters of Mercury) to gently restrict your feet to reduce swelling. Great for working out, flying on an airplane, or even just everyday wear, this five-pack has won over hundreds of Amazon reviewers who say these are supportive, high-quality socks you'll be glad you own.
