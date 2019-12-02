The Most Exciting Cyber Monday Deals On Amazon

If you have a pet this is the vacuum to keep in your home. Pet hair can get everywhere, so it's cordless to enable you to maneuver it wherever your furry friend likes to go. It's also got an innovating tangle-free brush roll, which means you won't have to worry about your pooch's long hair (or your own for that matter) getting caught around the brush. It can work on multiple surfaces, features LED lights on the foot for better debris visibility, and there's a special system that allows for mess-free hair and debris removal right into the trash.