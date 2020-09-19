When life gets rough, there's nothing like a sweet romantic comedy to take you away for a couple of hours. The assortment of classic rom-coms on Disney+ represents some of the best of the genre, with so many classic flicks from the past few decades (and beyond) that are just perfect for putting on while you cuddle up under a blanket and pretend the outside world doesn't exist.

Best of all, the Disney+ selection of romantic comedies includes a taste of just about everything. First, there are some classic comedies from the 1960s that everyone should see, including an iconic performance from Barbara Streisand. Fantasy films from the 1980s are well-represented too, including an adorable mermaid movie that predates Ariel's adventures. And any kid who grew up in the '90s will remember the hit rom-coms from that era, with leading ladies such as Sandra Bullock or Julia Stiles. There's even a selection of movies from the early 2000s, which means plenty of Lindsay Lohan features headed your way.

Of course this is a Disney-centric service, so there's also a collection of made-for-TV Disney Channel movies about teen crushes from back in the day. (They're super-fun to revisit as an adult for the nostalgia hit, as well as a chance to peek at those sweet early-aughts fashion ensembles.) Being Disney films, they're all pretty wholesome, too, so you can watch most of them with your family without feeling awkward. Any time you need to relax with a cozy, heartfelt film, these classic romantic comedies on Disney+ are well worth the watch.

1. '10 Things I Hate About You' Disney + Starring Julia Stiles and a long-haired Heath Ledger, 10 Things I Hate About You is an updated version of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew set in an American high school. Sophomore Bianca isn't allowed to date until her sister, the antisocial senior Kat, also starts going out. But an attempt to hire the resident bad boy Patrick as Kat's suitor turns out differently than anyone planned in this hit from 1999.

2. 'Never Been Kissed' Disney + Starring Drew Barrymore as a 25-year-old reporter who has to go undercover as a high school student, Never Been Kissed is another classic rom-com from 1999. What happens when a "geeky" kid gets the chance to re-do high school, with a directive to join the popular crowd? It's the quintessential '90s high school movie.

3. 'The Parent Trap' Disney+ Take a trip back to 1998 with The Parent Trap, starring Lindsay Lohan as a pair of identical twins who were separated at birth. By teaming up, they try to reunite their parents, who divorced soon after they were born. How many generations of kids have watched this movie and immediately tried to mimic Lohan's posh British accent? It's a rite of passage at this point.

4. 'While You Were Sleeping' Disney+ In While You Were Sleeping, Sandra Bullock plays Lucy, a subway worker who rescues a man's life after he gets mugged and falls into a coma. But when the man's family mistakes Lucy for his fiancee, the heroine of this 1995 comedy doesn't correct their misunderstanding very quickly. Oh, and then she starts falling in love with the comatose man's brother. It's a quirky, high-concept comedy that feels like it could only come from the mid-'90s.

5. 'Splash' Disney+ Years before The Little Mermaid debuted, there was Splash, the 1984 mermaid comedy starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah. In this quirky fish-out-of-water story, Madison the mermaid spends a few days learning how to navigate the human world in Manhattan. It's worth watching for the lobster scene alone.

6. 'The Princess Bride' Disney+ It's the film that will make you swoon one moment and crack up laughing the next. Made in 1987, The Princess Bride is a delightful fairy tale fantasy filled with epic sword fights, classic one-liners ("I'm not a witch, I'm your wife!"), and perfectly shot romantic scenes. You'll be saying "as you wish" to your loved ones long after watching it.

7. 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' Disney+ For kids who grew up with the TV series, watching Lizzie start to fall for Italian pop star Paolo in The Lizzie McGuire Movie was the height of romance. Watching this 2003 movie now is quite the nostalgia hit, especially when you look back and realize Lizzie was in Italy for her junior-high graduation trip. At any rate, it's a fun watch as you wait for Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire reboot to happen.

8. 'High School Musical' Disney+ Relive Gabriella and Troy's connection by watching the original High School Musical again. It's fun to look back at the 2006 versions of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and the rest of the cast. Plus, you already know all the words.

9. 'Hello, Dolly!' Disney+ Watch this 1969 film and you'll immediately understand why Barbara Streisand is such a star. In Hello, Dolly!, Streisand is matchmaker Dolly Levi, who fixes up the love lives of all her friends while trying to get the attention of her own love interest. It's a romantic comedy and a musical, AKA everything you could want in a movie.

10. 'George Of The Jungle' Disney+ OK, so this might not be the first film that comes to mind when you think of a rom-com. But in the supremely silly 1997 comedy George of the Jungle, the romance between Leslie Mann and Brendan Fraser is real. This movie has way more heart than you might expect from a Tarzan spoof.

11. 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' Disney+ Yep, it's another Lindsay Lohan feature, because Lilo ruled the early aughts movie world. In Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Lohan plays Lola, who will stop at nothing to become a famous actress. Along the way, she shares some adorable romantic moments with Sam.

12. 'Freaky Friday' Disney+ Take it back to 2003 with this film. Although the mother-daughter switcheroo is of course the heart of this movie, Freaky Friday also has some pretty adorable romantic subplots. After all, the pair have to find a way to switch back before the mother's wedding on Saturday.

13. 'Geek Charming' Disney+ If you want a truly lighthearted flick, then nothing really tops a Disney Channel Original Movie. In Geek Charming, filmmaker Josh and popular girl Dylan work together on a film about popularity, learning about themselves in the process. Sarah Hyland and Matt Prokop are both charming in their roles for this film.

14. 'The Parent Trap' (1961) Disney+ Sure, you've seen the Lohan version a zillion times (and it still holds up), but the 1961 version of The Parent Trap is definitely worth a watch. Hayley Mills stars as a set of identical twins who switch places in a bid to get their divorced parents back together. Honestly, it's worth watching for the amazing 1960s wardrobe and hair alone.

15. 'The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement' Disney+ Of course the first movie is an absolute classic for all time, but The Princess Diaries 2 is also a gem. Princess Mia has to find a husband, and quickly, in order to be Queen of Genovia. The 21-year-old finds the task a little complicated, to say the least.

16. 'A Ring of Endless Light' Disney+ Much lighter than the Madeleine L'Engle book used as its basis, A Ring of Endless Light follows the story of Vicky Austin, a young teen who discovers she can communicate with dolphins. Her budding romance with the marine researcher is adorable, and there's plenty of beautiful scenes of them interacting with dolphins. It's a pretty film for anyone who loves to romanticize the sea.

17. 'Aladdin' Disney+ As far as love stories go, few can compare to Aladdin and Jasmine's in the 1992 film Aladdin. The "A Whole New World" duet is the definition of romance, right? And the comedic performance of Robin Williams as the manic genie is still hilarious all these years later.

18. 'Snowglobe' Disney+ It's always the right time of year to watch romantic Christmas comedies. In Snowglobe, Christina Milian stars as Angela, who finds herself transported to a perfect wintertime world in a place called Snow Globe. So does she end up with a partner from this seemingly perfect place, or go for someone from the real world?

19. 'Starstruck' Disney + In Starstruck, pop star Christopher Wilde's meteoric rise to fame is questioned when he meets the down-to-earth Jessica Olson. Will he choose fame or what his heart wants? It's a cozy Disney Channel Original Movie that's still fun to re-watch now.