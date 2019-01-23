For some divorced couples, moving on and finding a new partner after the divorce can throw a wrench in their co-parenting. But, as Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have taught us, there are also ways to celebrate new parental figures in a child's life. And this girl's photos with her dad and almost-stepfather shows that divorce doesn't have to be a bad thing. It can simply mean that there's one more parent around that loves the kid in question.

On Saturday, Dylan Lenox, who lives in Hubbard, Texas, shared photos from the photoshoot. As he explained in the caption, he (on the left) is Willow's soon-to-be stepfather — or, as she calls him, Daddy, Daddy Dylan, or Bonus Dad. And then on the right, there's Willow's biological father — known as Daddy, Daddy David, or biological Dad. "No we are not a same sex couple, but we do share a daughter. David is Sarah’s ex husband and I am the Fiancé," Dylan explained in the caption. "We have molded ourselves into one unique family, [if] only for the sake of our children to know the power of love," Dylan added. (He also has a 2-year-old daughter with Sarah, he told Scary Mommy). "Not only did I gain a daughter, I gained a brother and a best friend. Thank you Sarah for letting this all happen!"

The photos, which Sarah (who is a professional photographer) took, were taken on Sarah and Willow's way to a daddy-daughter dance. And may I just say, Willow's whole look is On. Point. She looks like a literal queen.

Dylan's caption went on to further explain exactly why all three of Willow's parents have such a positive relationship. "When we care more about our children (on both sides of the party) than the way society has taught us to be towards (ex's/baby mommas/daddy's) then walls will fall, life will be free of hatred and remorse, and our children will conquer the foolish 'norms' that media has shoved in our faces," Dylan wrote. He makes a great point here — so many movies and TV shows paint divorced couples as mortal enemies, but in real life, a situation like this can easily be full of love instead of hate.

Dylan concluded his post by saying:

[David] stays at our home when he visits, because family is always welcome. He is not an outsider, he is and will always be apart of my life for the simple fact that we share the same daughter! Of course not a single moment would be like this without Sarah (mommy) and her kind and generous heart! Willow Grace you are loved by so many people in this world and your Daddies love you!

David shed further light on the family dynamic in an interview with Scary Mommy. "He’s got the biggest heart. He’s just another person who loves her with all his heart," David told the website about Dylan. "And the more that I got to know him as a man, I knew it was all genuine.”

As Dylan wrote in his post, he and Sarah are not yet married — they are still engaged. Is it just me, or is this family of five probably going to take the most gorgeous, tear-inducing photos at Dylan and Sarah's wedding?