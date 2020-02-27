If you're ready to add a chill, laid-back rescue pup to your family, then there are probably a million questions on your mind. For one, what are generally the gentlest breeds of rescue dogs? Pedigree is only one thing to consider when adopting your new canine buddy.

For the most part, it's wise to keep an open mind when considering rescue dogs. "While it’s possible to find purebred or 'designer breed' dogs at an animal shelter, it’s important to remember that even within a specific breed, all dogs are individuals with their own unique personalities and dispositions, regardless of their breed, and there is wide variation both between breeds and within a breed," Pamela Reid, Ph.D., vice president of the ASPCA Behavioral Sciences Team, tells Romper. The dog's apparent breed is only one part of the package. "All rescue dogs are individuals and their behavior or 'personality' will be a cumulative result of all their experiences including: socialization as a puppy, experiences with their previous family or families, behavioral response to re-homing, and underlying behavioral or medical issues they may be suffering from," Katie Kuehl, DVM, a clinical instructor in shelter medicine at the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, tells Romper.

If you're open to a dog from any sort of background, as long as they're gentle, then definitely rely on the shelter's staff for guidance. "Open your mind and your heart by giving the adoption counselors at your local shelter a chance to use their knowledge about their resident animals to set you up with a great match regardless of breed," says Reid. It's easy to be drawn in by the adorable puppies, but don't rule out the older pooches as well. In general, older or senior dogs will have more established personalities and energy levels when compared to puppies, as Reid explains. Lastly, size can be a big factor as well. "In terms of size, larger dogs tend to be calmer than smaller ones," says Reid. A mellow, gentle giant of a dog who's a few years old just might be the perfect fit for your family.

In addition, remember that it can take a little time to get to know your new pooch's personality. "Spending time with an animal outside of a kennel environment is critical; having the chance to take them for a walk or play fetch in a yard will help you get to know them better," says Kuehl. Initially, a dog may seem high-strung just because they're excited to get out of the kennel for a minute. It can take a bit of time for their real personality to come through. Again, it's a great idea to rely on info from the shelter staff or the dog's foster family to get a better picture.

With all of this in mind, it's totally cool if you're still enamored with a particular breed of dog known for being a sweetheart. "If you’ve got your heart set on a particular breed of dog and haven’t been able to find one for adoption at a local animal shelter or rescue group, contact a breed-specific rescue," says Reid. "By adopting, not only will you be saving a life, but you will ensure that your money supports those who put the health and welfare of dogs first, while also freeing up space for other animals in need." Here are some breeds that may be worth your consideration. By working with your shelter staff and keeping an open mind, you can find the cool, easy-going pooch who will fit right in to your home.

1. Beagle Mitch Diamond/Photodisc/Getty Images With their big, soulful eyes, these dogs are beyond adorable. Plus, beagles are "loving and lovable, happy, and companionable — all qualities that make them excellent family dogs," according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). These hounds would probably love to join your pack. Look for an organization near you like the SOS (Save Our Snoopies) Beagle Rescue to find your new buddy.

2. Golden Retriever Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images If you've dreamed about owning a golden retriever ever since watching Homeward Bound or Air Bud as a kid, well, these dogs can make excellent companions. Make sure you're ready to take on the task of adding a large, strong dog to your family, though. "They need lots of exercise and socialization with other dogs and humans; however, most of all, they need a commitment of time to help them find a secure place in the family 'pack,'" according to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue. If you have the time and space for one, golden retrievers are amazing additions to your family.

3. Poodle fotostorm/E+/Getty Images Known as a whip-smart, athletic dog, poodles are great dogs that tend to respond well to training, as the AKC's breed standard explains. "Poodles are gregarious by nature and therefore able to bond with multiple people. Most rescued poodles adjust beautifully to new living arrangements," according to the Poodle Club of America Rescue Foundation, Inc. From the stately standard poodle to the tiny toy size, there's a poodle for just about every family.

4. Great Dane Barbara Rich/Moment/Getty Images Don't let their (extremely) large size intimidate you. "Great Danes can be remarkably gentle," according to the Rocky Mountain Great Dane Rescue. "Many Danes share their homes with small dogs and cats. Great Danes have a well-deserved reputation for being wonderful with children and sometimes work as therapy dogs." They tend to be sweet and even sensitive dogs.