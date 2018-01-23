What Did Krystal Say About Arie On 'The Bachelor'? It Could Lead To Her Elimination

On The Bachelor franchise, there's usually a "villain," and this season I think producers tricked viewers in the beginning. I was led on to think it was Chelsea, but really...it's Krystal. What did Krystal say about Arie on The Bachelor? It could be what finally sends her home.

During the premiere, Krystal seemed pretty innocuous. She actually has a tragic backstory: her younger brother is currently homeless and living on the streets. Krystal seemed like a free-loving person, working as a fitness coach and making workout videos in her spare time. Over time, though, her true self showed (or should I say, the producers' edit showed), and next week she may be eliminated for her behavior.

More to come...