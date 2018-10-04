While the Zodiac itself may not be the most scientific or well-proven of belief systems, one thing that has been established is that children learn how to be humans by the people who raise them. Sometimes this is done through conscious parenting decisions, like the lessons we teach and the morals we promote. But just as often, to quote the greatest anti-drug PSA of all time, they "learn by watching you, OK?!" It's true: our behavior and personalities influence our children. And so what are the top traits your baby will get from you, based on your Zodiac? I have a few guesses.

Again, astrology is not a science and shouldn't be treated as such. Having said that, it's a whole lot of fun. And it's a nice, low-pressure way to sort of reflect on where we are, what are strengths are, and who we would like to be... and, by extension, who we want to be for our children.

It's vanity to think that we are solely responsible for the development of our children's personalities. But it's irresponsible to think we have no effect on them whatsoever. Want proof? Observe me and my mother: we're basically the same person, except when I have to do anything related to home ownership I magically turn into "the dad."

So with that in mind, here are some of the best (and worst) qualities you can pass on to your kids, according to the Zodiac:

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy Aries mamas are the prototypical sports moms. It's not that they're inherently more athletic than any of the other signs, but they love a good competition and sports provide a great, healthy outlet for that tendency. But even if your children don't go into sports, that same determined intensity is going to shine through no matter what you (or they) do. Your little one will, no doubt, pick up on this and realize that determination goes a long way toward getting things done. Your fiery intensity will give them strength to overcome obstacles and and achieve their goals. Be careful, however, that you don't *overemphasize* the importance of winning. Yes, it's good to be a little competitive, but being a *too* competitive can get ugly (and, let's face it — you know this first-hand).

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Giphy Represented by a bull, Taurus is an earth sign and, as such, are grounded and practical. Your child will, no doubt, pick up on your incredible work ethic. Not only do you not shy away from any kind of labor, whether it be physical or emotional, but you do so with a calm, collectedness that no other sign could hope to match. Like any sign, however, a Taurus' elemental nature can be corrupted into a negative. A Taurus takes comfort and pleasure in the tangible — the things she can see and touch and hold in her hands — and so can run the risk of being a bit materialistic. There's nothing wrong with craving "the finer things" but it's also important (in general and as your child's role model) to know that they're not the *most* important things.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy Social and dynamic, Geminis are always there if you want to talk... and talk and talk and talk. (What do you expect? They're ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. They communicate!) Fortunately for literally everyone, Geminis don't just mindlessly prattle. Instead, they have sharp minds and are nothing if not delightfully witty. Your bright charm is contagious and your child will, no doubt, learn how to quip with the best of them by watching the best. But Gemini is the sign of the twins, so it stands to reason that, when it comes to this sign, there can be two faces. Pair that with their natural chattiness and they can get a bit gossipy. Remember: your child is seeing this side of you, too.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Giphy Cancers are extremely sensitive and very shy. But while they may be quiet in social situations, they'll *never* stay silent when it comes to social activism. It turns out that a Cancer's sensitivity is also their strength — they feel so deeply that they understand the importance of fighting injustice and ensuring that everyone has their civil rights. Your child will grow up listening to your impassioned demands for a fair and loving world and inherit the fight themselves. But, sensitivity can also be a "source of challenges," shall we say. Unlike the similarly sensitive Pieces, whose response to hurt feelings might be to swim away and cry, Cancer's response is to retreat into their hard little shells and, if you're not careful, pinch. Few signs hold a grudge like a Cancer, and kids will pick up on that. I'm not saying to let people walk all over you, I'm just saying that not all slights are created equal and forgiveness can be a good thing for everyone.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy How do you know when a Leo has entered a room? They'll tell you. Yes, everyone loves a Leo, because Leos demand that everyone love them unconditionally, constantly, and loudly. They thrive on praise and attention, but it's not entirely one-sided: they have a lot of love to give in return. It's this aura of big-hearted openness that your child will certainly emulate by observing you. Seeing the emotional (and, often, material) generosity you bestow on others will teach them the importance of being brave enough to love with your whole heart. Of course, when such an over-the-top person is willing to put themselves so completely out there, this can sometimes lead to drama. Indeed, Leo is probably the most dramatic sign of the Zodiac (it's no wonder so many actors and politicians are Leos), and while drama can make life exciting, it can also make it dramatic. And, believe me, no child needs encouragement in cranking up the theatrics.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Giphy When I say that Virgos are the perfect sidekick, some people take offense. But hear me out: sidekicks are amazing! It's not that they lack the bravery, smarts, or talents of their "Number One," it's that their Number One lacks the attention to detail, keen analytical mind, and ability to keep everything running smoothly that comes naturally to a Virgo. Heroes need sidekicks more than sidekicks need heroes, people! This is a naturally maternal sign, so your kids will see you in all your Virgo-y glory, managing the home and family, keeping on top of the little things no one else thinks of but are extremely necessary, and helping everyone with their problems. A Virgo's children will certainly learn how to be equally helpful, wonderful little humans, which is great, because the world needs more sidekicks (so to speak). Of course, an unchecked analytical mind can teeter into the realm of needless judgement, so be careful that your kids don't see you going "full Virgo" with regular (and often unwarranted) side-eye. Remember that not everyone is going to do things they way you would.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy Libras are social, thoughtful, fair-minded people who enjoy a good time. In fact, they enjoy making sure *everybody* is having a good time. They are the diplomats and perpetual hostesses of the Zodiac who strive for balance in all they do. A Libra parent, for example, will be excellent at mediating a fight between siblings in such a way that everyone will feel heard and treated fairly. This sense of cooperation and hearing both sides will stick with your child as being important not just in parenting but in all things. Of course, it's sometimes hard to hear both sides and make sure everyone feels respected and happy with an outcome. Most people will realize "Hey, there's only so much I can do here," but you know who almost never thinks that? A Libra. Their people-pleasing tendencies can go way beyond those of the average person. But it's important to remember that there *is* only so much you can do. It's important for you to know when to step back so you can model healthy boundaries for your kids (and for your own sanity).

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Giphy Scorpios are the Hollywood mob bosses of the Zodiac. Not the *real life* mob bosses, who hurt people and engage in illegal and dangerous activities, but the *Hollywood* mob bosses. Yes, they're temperamental and dangerous, but they're also charismatic, smart, strong leaders, and, above all else, deeply committed to their family and friends. (And, like Hollywood, the Zodiac is all in good fun.) It's your unshakable loyalty that your kids will, I'm sure, recognize as an important, guiding virtue. But another Scorpio hallmark to be wary of is that famous temper. Not only do you not want your kids to bear the brunt of it too much, but remember that they learn by watching. I know it's hard to keep all that passion on the inside sometimes, but learning to manage your inner scorpion is worth the effort.

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21) Giphy Free-spirited and usually jolly, Sagittariuses are laid-back go-getters who want to do and try everything. Their intense enthusiasm is rarely off-putting, too. Your children will benefit from your adventurous nature and trying new foods to visiting new places to meeting new people to. If it's "new," your positive attitude will help them through any hesitation they might have. The fact that you'll try anything at least once (with a smile on your face and a joke on your lips, no doubt) is a great model to help your children. But wanting to try anything can often mean that you don't always finish the things you start, which results in a (not unfair) reputation for being a bit flaky. This is fine for, like, that quilt you were going to make that you gave up two squares in or something, but be mindful of the *big* commitments you make.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy "Capricorn" is often synonymous with "ambition." While I have no doubt that a Capricorn babies will learn from their mama's ambitious, hardworking leadership, I don't think that's *the* thing they're going to get from them. Because in addition to being ambitious AF, Capricorns are really super into both family and tradition. This sense of tradition permeates every aspect of family life and comfortingly encourages kids to see themselves as being a part of something bigger. So they will certainly, when they get older, be the ones to continue these cherished traditions (holidays organized by a Capricorn are not to be beat) and keep family stories alive for the next generation. But what have we learned about a Zodiac's strengths? That's right: it can sometimes also be a weakness if it's not balanced out by other virtues. So that sense of tradition can run the risk of turning into dogma. ("Why do we do this even though everyone hates it and it's sort of problematic? Because that's the way it's always been!") Remember that traditions are for the benefit of people, not the other way around.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Giphy Aquarians are many things but, in a word? Eccentric. If Capricorns are all about tradition then their (cosmically) next-door neighbor is all about breaking with tradition and finding new and unique ways to do absolutely everything. Most people would say "If it ain't broke, don't fix it," but Aquarians are more like "If you don't break it, how can you see how it works? And how can you put it back together in an *even better* way?" This bold creativity and commitment to thinking outside of the box is something your children will learn from. Even if they ultimately don't prescribe to such off-beat methods day to day they will nevertheless see the value in it. But in all your eccentricity and desire for all things novel, you may wind up taking the people who ground you — old friends and romantic partners, for example — for granted. It's important for your children to see that you value your closest relationships (and, hey, the people you're in those relationships with will probably appreciate it, too).