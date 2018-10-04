A youth-led movement, the International Day Of The Girl is one activist event that you don't want to miss. So when is International Day Of The Girl 2018? Mark your calendar, because this annual event is arriving soon.

The Day Of The Girl 2018 will take place on Thursday, October 11, and this year's theme is With Her: A Skilled GirlForce, according to the United Nations. The focus is on securing viable employment opportunities for the 600 million adolescent girls set to enter the workforce within the next decade.

In December 2011, October 11 was declared the International Day of the Girl Child by the United Nations. Its goal is "[r]ecognizing that empowerment of and investment in girls, which are critical for economic growth," as well as the elimination of poverty, violence, discrimination, and other barriers to basic human rights, according to the U.N. As part of a yearlong effort, UNICEF and other partners will work toward building a skilled workforce of young women around the globe, as explained in the United Nations Girls' Education Initiative (UNGEI). Advocacy, fundraising, and investment opportunities are all part of the theme as well. In other words, it's the very definition of a worthy cause, this focus on real-world workforce training for young women.

In the days leading up to International Day Of The Girl 2018 (IDG 2018), and of course the day itself, there are plenty of opportunities to get involved with this amazing movement. First, look for events held in your city for October 11. For instance, the 2018 Girls Speak Out event will take place on October 11 at the United Nations in New York City, as noted on the Day of the Girl Summit's website. Young women from all over the world will share their stories, as well as search for ways to improve the lives of girls in the next generation.

Plus, the 11 Days Of Action event makes the first days of October especially meaningful. Beginning October 1, ideas, solutions, and unity for young women are presented each day leading up to IDG 2018. For instance, a Twitter chat hosted on October 1 told the story behind #IDG and explained its importance for this generation, according to the Day Of The Girl Summit's website. There's a different action event each day, so check in with IDG 2018 to stay up to date.

To get more involved with IDG 2018, follow the Day Of The Girl on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. You can also spread awareness of the organization and events by using the tags #IDG2018, #11DaysofAction, #GirlsSpkOut, and #GenerationGirl. If nothing else, just take a few moments to browse these tags on your favorite site. It's refreshing to see such positive, thoughtful, and action-oriented posts on social media, which is not always the most enlightened place.

Plus, donations to support the IDG Summit are always welcome. However you get involved this year, it's reassuring to know that such forward-thinking movements are working to benefit young women the world over.