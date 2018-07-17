When busy parents Adam and Danielle Busby aren't looking after their six kids (Blayke, Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, and Parker) on OutDaughtered, they're looking after their new business. They run a cycling studio along with a few partners, which is a big venture when you've already got a full-time job at home. But the Busbys seem up to the task, and at least their place of work isn't so far from their usual neighborhood. But where is the Busby family's cycling studio? Luckily, they don't have to worry about a commute when they're trying to balance all their responsibilities.

Their indoor cycling studio Rush Cycle is in League City, Texas, which is a suburb in Houston, where the Busbys live. Though they are only in charge of one location, Rush City is a franchise with studios sprinkled across California and Colorado, as stated on their website. According to In Touch Weekly, Adam and Danielle were joined in their venture by close friends Priscilla and Todd Hartranft and Kylie and Pete Ilieski. Though the blurb quoted by the publication can no longer be found on Rush Cycle's site, it reportedly said that all six pals lived in the same subdivision and enjoyed "being active, getting together with friends, and prioritizing faith and family." Shared priorities can only lead to shared business success, right?

TLC on YouTube

The Busbys and their friends opened the studio in 2017, so it's still in its first few years of operation. Danielle sat down with Style Blueprint to discuss what inspired the decision to run a fitness studio. Though both Adam and Danielle worked in petrochemicals at the time (he in communication and sales; she in team lead management for training), making the move into the fitness industry wasn't actually a huge jump. Danielle referred to it as "me getting back into the groove of things" because exercise had always been a passion she and Adam shared. She even listed exercise as one of the three things she couldn't live without (along with Oreos and ketchup, though hopefully not together).

"We're going into it with two other couples, who are great business people but also great friends of ours," Danielle said. "I'm just excited — I think it's going to do well in our area. I look at nothing but greatness because failure is not an option." And it wasn't any trouble for Danielle and Adam to work together, because they'd been doing that since the day they'd met, quite literally. Before their petrochemical jobs, they had both worked at Target in Louisiana, which was where they first met and fell in love. The rest was history.

Danielle elaborated on their Rush City plans in her personal blog. From the start, she and Adam and their friends knew that they wanted to base their business around the ideas of "faith, family, and community." Four of the six were working full time jobs (in addition to taking care of their respective kids) while they searched for locations, finalized the design, and got ready for their grand opening. With so much to keep track of, it makes sense that they would want to keep the studio close to home.

Though opening their own business hasn't been without its difficulties, it sounds like the benefits have made it all worth it for Danielle. On OutDaughtered, she discussed how much she needed to feel like she had her own identity separate from motherhood, saying that she missed being "me, and not just Mom."

Having a new business to focus on gave her that opportunity, and gave all the Busbys a brand new challenge to embrace.