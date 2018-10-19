It’s that time of year for beloved and fun traditions: cozy sweaters, pumpkin spiced everything, raking leaves, picking out Halloween costumes, and watching some of the best TV programming of the year. The fun kicks off every year with the pre-Halloween viewing party of a decades old Peanuts' classic: It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. It’s already aired once on TV, but if you missed it don’t fret. Here's all the info you need on where to stream It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in 2018.

The first showing of the autumnal animation aired on ABC on Thursday, Oct. 18 as part of the network's Spooktacular October programming, but don't worry: ABC will have It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown scheduled for one more night. You can make plans or set your DVR for Friday, Oct. 26, when it will show at 8 p.m. EST, according to ABC. That night will also feature a special cartoon follow-on called You’re Not Elected, Charlie Brown, in which Linus runs for class president with Lucy and Charlie Brown managing his campaign. What a great reminder to get out there and vote!

But if you want to watch it on your own schedule, there are also great options for streaming. It is 2018, after all. For starters, you can buy it on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Vudu for $9.99 and watch it as many times as you want, year after year. Or, you can also watch it on Hulu on repeat if you have a subscription. It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown doesn't appear to be available on Netflix, but it is available to be rented on (gasp!) DVD.

In the interest of being thorough, it’s also worth mentioning that the 1966 classic been shown so many times that some people have pirated it and put it up on video streaming services like YouTube and DailyMotion. As always, if you choose to watch unofficial videos on these sites, remember that quality and content could vary. And, of course, it’s not a bad idea to preview anything you watch on these sites before you let little eyes sit down to watch.

It’s hard to believe this will be the 52nd anniversary of It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, according to Town & Country. The story of Linus camping out in the pumpkin patch hoping to see the Great Pumpkin, and Charlie Brown’s unlucky trick-or-treating endeavors has become one of the best half-hours in TV history. I mean, who doesn’t get warm fuzzies when remembering Charlie Brown’s botched ghost costume or Snoopy’s fantasy of the Flying Ace? So classic are these moments that Snoopy in an astronaut’s helmet became the mascot for the Apollo 10 space mission, according to TV Guide. They even named their command module Charlie Brown, and called the lunar module Snoopy!

With so many ways to watch It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown now there’s no need to miss out on this classic, animated treat. Grab the candy corn, a caramel apple, a pumpkin spiced latte, and the kids for what’s sure to be a Halloween tradition.