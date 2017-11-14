Who Are Victoria Arlen's Parents? 'DWTS' Paid Homage To Their Powerful Bond

It's officially the semifinals on Dancing with the Stars, which means that all of the couples have to really bring it this time. And brought it they did — particularly Victoria Arlen with a touching contemporary dance about her parents that, to be honest, kind of made me tear up a bit. So who are Victoria Arlen's parents? DWTS paid homage to the incredible bond they have. And it was, in a word, lovely.

By now, you should be aware of the incredible journey Arlen went on to get where she is today. After falling into a coma as a young girl, Arlen spent years in a completely vegetative state. Doctors told her parents that it was unlikely that she would ever recover, and that they should be prepared to say goodbye to her. That wasn't good enough for her parents, though. They took her home and built her a hospital bed. A few years later, she regained consciousness. Because her parents never gave up, Arlen was able to recover. And now, the girl can even dance when nobody thought she'd ever walk again. Her dance on Monday night was a touching tribute to that journey and by the end there wasn't a dry eye in the house.

SO proud of all three of them! Was such a beautiful routine and in my opinion, Victoria’s best dance so far 💜✨ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/3oOLL89OuA — Jenna Johnson Fans ♡ (@JennaJ_Fans) November 14, 2017

Arlen's parents are named Jacqueline and Larry Arlen from New Hampshire and Victoria is not their only child. She is actually a triplet, with brothers Cameron and William, and she has an older brother named Lawrence. Arlen has said it was her brothers who first threw her back in the pool when she started to recover, while her parents have clearly been incredible the entire way through.

In an article on Cure Medical, Arlen's mother Jacqueline described how when Arlen decided she wanted to relearn how to walk again, the family did everything in their power to make that happen. She explained:

Then we opened Project Walk Boston in January, 2014, by mortgaging our home. By October, 2015, she supported herself with crutches and leg braces and left her wheelchair. Victoria said then that even standing was scary. By March, 2016, she initiated steps and walked with leg braces and no crutches, finally eliminating leg braces.

For this week on Dancing with the Stars, the pro partners were charged with choosing a song and a them for their celebrity partners. Val Chmerkovskiy, Arlen's partner, chose the song "To Build a Home" by Cinematic Orchestra — an achingly perfect choice. In the video package before the performance, Val explained why he wanted to do this homage to Arlen's parents. "We told your story. And this week, I wanna tell your story through your parents' eyes," he told her. In the interview he continued, "When the doctors told her mom that Victoria wasn't going to survive, her mom took Victoria from the hospital; went home, set up shop in the living room, and the entire world in that family came to Victoria."

Arlen herself had her own take on her parents' impact on her life (obviously). She said, "When there was such a storm on the outside, they were an umbrella." She continued by saying, "When I first started coming to, my mom brought me to the beach. And she said to me, 'We are always gonna take care of you. And we are always gonna love you no matter what.' This dance is a thank you to my parents for not giving up on me, and showing that belief in miracles." I'm not crying, you're crying.

Luckily, the judges loved the routine, and gave Arlen some of her highest scores yet, with straight nines across the board. Now the question is if it's enough to get her through the finals.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.