The popular Australian animated series Bluey is a hit for many reasons, but even the most avid fans of the show may not be aware of some of the sweet behind-the-scenes details that help make it so lovable. For example, the voices behind title character Bluey and Bingo, her sister, are shrouded in a bit of mystery — and for good reason. The show pulls from the creator's real life and that extends to the voice actors themselves.

Bluey's creator Joe Brumm has two daughters, who were the inspiration behind the show centering around two girl siblings, according to Screen Queensland. Their wholesome relationships with their parents and lifestyle of learning through play also came from the executives own parenting style. Speaking with The New Daily, Brumm explained that while kids will hopefully learn from the show, it's also about having a good laugh. "I didn’t want to try and teach anyone anything. It’s about me showing my experience as a parent," he told The New Daily. "You can learn how beautiful play is if you want, but you don’t have to. Just laugh with your kid at a pony taking a dump. That’s a good outcome for me."

Furthermore, the setting was inspired by Brisbane, Australia where the production crew lives, according to Kid Spot. And my personal favorite little detail: "Bluey, Bingo and some of their friends are voiced by children of the production crew," Brumm told The New Daily. Their names are kept confidential for good reason, and the personal connection just makes it that much sweeter.

One voice that is very much not a secret is that of Bluey's dad, Bandit. Fans of '90s indie rock may recognize the vocal talents of David McCormack, the front man of the Brisbane band Custard, according to News.com.au. In an interview with The Guardian, McCormack shared he loves the show for its relatable storylines and revealed that one of his favorite episodes is "The Dump."

"How good is going to the dump!” McCormack told The Guardian. "I relate to that totally, because I do love going to the Refuse Transfer Station, as it’s called now, with the kiddies. They gave me the script and I’m like, ‘yeah!’ I don’t have to try too hard to get in the vibe of it."

There's a reason that families love Bluey so much and the little details behind it certainly add to the appeal. A bunch of kids voicing characters that other kids can't get enough of — what's not to love?

Season 1 of Bluey is available to stream on Disney+ and Season 2 is currently airing on the Disney Channel.