If you're a dedicated Whole Foods shopper, you know some pretty great deals can be found at the natural foods superstore ("whole paycheck" reputation aside). You also know that these deals aren't limited to actual food. Whole Foods is a prime destination for clean beauty fans, and their entire inventory of skin care, cosmetics and more is about to go on sale. In other words, Whole Foods Beauty Week is here again, and this year it's better than ever.

In case you aren't already well acquainted with this annual event, it's a week-long extravaganza when some of the best-selling items in clean beauty are discounted — making it the perfect time to either try new things you've been curious about or stock up on favorites. Whole Foods Beauty Week 2019 runs from March 27 through April 2, during which time and "all makeup, facial care, hair care, nail polish, perfume, and brushes are 25 percent off in-store," according to Allure. (Amazon Prime members get an additional 10 percent off items.)

And that's not all: Beginning on March 29, Whole Foods will also be launching "limited-edition beauty bags" filled with 14 products totaling $100 or more in value... but selling for just $20 (while supplies last). You'll get to choose between two bags, reported PopSugar: The All-Day Beautiful Bag or the Self-Care Sunday Bag, "both of which include a selection of the company's newest and most loved natural beauty products."

If you happen to live near one of five participating locations, there's even a chance you can score one of those bags for free, thanks to the new "Better Beauty Swap" program, as detailed in a Whole Foods press release.

"The first 200 customers who make it to a participating brick-and-mortar Whole Foods Market location with an empty product to trade in will receive a free Whole Foods Beauty Bag," according to Refinery29.

You'll definitely have to get there early (as in, maybe just camp out in front of the store at the crack of dawn), because these are sure to run out fast in those five locations (the Tribeca location in NYC, Lakeview in Chicago, Philly Center City, Potrero Hill in San Francisco, or Playa Vista in LA). But even if you miss out on the freebies — or don't live near one of those places — buying a bag is still a great way to get a whopping $80 discount on high-quality beauty essentials.

Or you could take the bags out of the equation entirely, and this would still be a sale you shouldn't miss. Seeking out clean beauty could be more important than you think, and Whole Foods has promised not to carry items containing over 100 potentially harmful ingredients commonly found in conventional body care products. (The full list is on the Whole Foods website but includes phthalates, microbeads, triclosan, BHT, BHA, aluminum chlorohydrate, and more.)

For a sneak peek at a few of the products you can expect to find both in the bags and on the shelves, check out the list below:

1 Acure Organics Seriously Soothing Blue Tansy Night Oil Acure Made with blue tansy oil, rose, and kale (yup, kale), this intensely hydrating oil does exactly what the name suggests: Soothes your skin at night for a beautiful morning.

2 Dr. Hauschka Cleansing Cream Dr. Hauschka A cult classic (like so many other Dr. Hauschka products), this Cleansing Cream uses a blend of sweet almond meal, calendula, chamomile and St. John's wort to exfoliate and cleanse without irritation.

3 Weleda Sensitive Care Facial Lotion, Almond Weleda Fragrance-free for super sensitive types, this lotion uses rapidly-absorbed almond oil to keep skin feeling soft all day long.

4 Mineral Fusion Volumizing Mascara Mineral Fusion Your new favorite everyday mascara is made with pure mineral pigments and won't clump, smudge, or flake. Plus, even though it's long-lasting, it won't be impossible to remove.