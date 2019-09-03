With Season 2, Amazon’s Jack Ryan brings TV viewers back into the Tom Clancy-inspired world of action and espionage. Starring John Krasinski, Abbie Cornish, and Wendell Pierce, the spy drama follows a CIA analyst with a knack for seeking out terrorists. It’s one of the most thrilling shows on TV, and after diving into the second season, fans are dying to know if there will be a Season 3 of Jack Ryan.

Luckily, fans have a whole new season of Jack Ryan to look forward to next year. As reported by Deadline, Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios revealed the show has been renewed for Season 3. She said after seeing how well Season 1 did, and noting how great the creative direction for Season 2 is going, she “saw no reason not to do” more episodes.

While the first season saw Jack taking on terrorists in the Middle East, in Season 2, he finds himself trying to bring down a corrupt South American politician. “After tracking a potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle, CIA Officer Jack Ryan heads down to South America to investigate,” reads the official Amazon Season 2 synopsis. “As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos.”

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

The series is inspired by Clancy’s series of spy novels, and because of its South American setting, Season 2 feels similar to his popular book, Clear and Present Danger. It is unclear where Season 3 will go, but if the show takes a page from Clancy’s other famous novel, The Hunt for Red October, it’s possible Jack ends up in Russia next season.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, lead actor and executive producer John Krasinski talked about his character (Jack) and how much he’s changed since Season 1. “This is a guy who very openly stated, ‘Here’s all the work, go get the bad guys, I don’t want to be a part of it,’” he said as he described the CIA analyst. “But now his eyes have been opened and he can’t go back.”

Amazon Prime Video on YouTube

In Season 2, actors Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), Jovan Adepo (When They See Us), and Jordi Molla (Queen of the South) join the cast, as well as Swedish actress Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) who plays Jack’s questionable new ally, Harriet "Harry" Baumann.

Krasinski told Entertainment Weekly that Jack’s relationship with Harriet isn’t clear cut, and there’s no telling which way it could go. “I want to team up with her so bad, and probably have feelings for her, but also am constantly aware this is espionage,” teased Krasinksi. “This isn’t a date at the mall. This can go south at any time.”

After battling it out in Venezuela, It’s unclear where Jack’s adventures will take him next season. For now, all fans can do is sit tight and take comfort in knowing Season 3 is in the works.

Season 2 of Jack Ryan is currently streaming on Amazon.