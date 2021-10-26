Holiday Entertainment

Netflix is home to a bunch of specials and movies for the holiday season.
10 New Holiday Movies & Specials For Kids Coming To Netflix This Year

Pass the hot cocoa please!

by Casey Suglia
Netflix is adding 28 new movies and specials to its library that are sure to be instant classics. Read on for a look at what kids are going to love this holiday season!

The Elf on the Shelf Presents: An Elf’s Story

After being assigned to a family with a boy who is questioning the magic of Christmas, Chippy the Elf is reminded why his job is so important. See what happens when it premieres on Nov. 1. CBS/YouTube

