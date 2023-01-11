Celebrity

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) A$AP Rock...
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The Best Dressed Parents At The 2023 Golden Globes

It was the ultimate parents’ night out!

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

After a... “haitus”, the Golden Globes returned on Jan. 10, complete with a parade of gorgeous celebrity fashions, and no one brought it harder than the moms and dads of Hollywood. Here are the best dressed parents of the 2023 Golden Globes...

Jessica Chastain

It’s giving “art deco spider web,” which is accurate and yet in no way captures how ruthlessly this look slays. Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
