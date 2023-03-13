AND THE WINNER IS...

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & High...
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

15 Of The Best Dressed Parents At The Oscars

Because parents love a night out.

Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images

This year’s Academy Awards were a victory for Everything Everywhere All At Once, which won the most Oscars since Gravity, and black and white fashion. Here are some of our favorite “parents’ night out” looks of the evening.

Michelle Yeoh

Our Lady of the Hour became the first Asian actor to win in a lead acting category and the first woman of color since Halle Berry in 2002, all while rocking this gorgeous, flouncy white gown.Mike Coppola/Getty Images
