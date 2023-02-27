FASHION

The 15 Best Dressed Parents Of The 2023 SAG Awards (& One Certified MILF)

Trains, embellishments, and one royal color ruled the red carpet.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is a prestigious event... and one where we can oggle pretty people in pretty outfits. This year, no one went harder than moms and dads. Here are the 15 best dressed parents of the 2023 SAG Awards.

Niecy Nash-Betts

Bright yellow, almost chartreuse, was a popular color at the awards. They were all great, but my personal favorite was Nash’s seemingly simple but expertly detailed Vera Wang gown.

