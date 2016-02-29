7 'Game Of Thrones' Characters That Look Different In The Books Than The Show
Meg Kehoe
Updated:
Originally Published:
Winter is still here for most of us, which is probably mother nature’s nod to Game of Thrones, and not anything to do with meteorology, or I don’t know, weather patterns. With the Season 6 premiere lurking in the distance, and the new season’s trailers airing before and after practically everything on HBO, the Game of Thrones fever is setting in. One of the hottest debates in the Game of Thrones adaptations, is all of theGame of Thrones characters that look different in the books than they do in the show. For the most part, the characters you know and love are slightly better looking on the show than they’re written in the books - which is usually a side effect of Hollywood, and a side effect that not even the cast of Game of Thrones can escape.
I’m not complaining, because I’m a fan of the show regardless of how far they may steer from the books, be it looks, storylines, or characters. But not everyone is blessed with the ability to treat books and their cinematic counterparts as separate entities the way I am. Not everyone can forgive HBO for the fact that Tyrion still has a nose. Yeah, that’s right. Tyrion’s supposed to be noseless at this point…