The New A League of Their Own Trailer Just Dropped & It Looks So Good

The pink-and-red baseball uniforms are coming out of retirement this August when the new A League of Their Own TV series premieres on Amazon Prime Video. The series takes place in the same world as the cult classic 1992 film of the same name, directed by Penny Marshall and starring Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna, and Lori Petty. The A League of Their Own movie told the story of how women saved baseball while men were fighting in World War II, and it was masterfully done with comedy, heart, and love of America’s pastime on full display. So you may be wondering: what will the new TV series be about? Here’s everything we know so far.

A League of Their Own premieres this August.

Amazon Prime Video will exclusively premiere all eight episodes of A League of Their Own on Aug. 12, 2022. In addition to the U.S., this show will be available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

A new trailer is out now!

On July 26, Amazon Prime Video released a new trailer for A League of Their Own, and it looks amazing! Women are breaking the rules and busting gender stereotypes all at once. It addresses racism, with Black players not getting the same chance to tryout for the team as white players. It embraces themes of confidence and community and mean girls and raw talent hindered by appearances. There’s even a budding lesbian relationship shown — and that’s just in the trailer!

It will have the same spirit as the movie.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions created this highly anticipated series, which “evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball,” according to a recent press release.

'A League of Their Own' premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video. Prine Video

A League of Their Own will examine race and sexuality as a new generation of women takes the field. Although it’s set in 1943, the same time period as the movie, the series will focus on a different team and different storyline.

Abbi Jacobson is part of the all-star cast.

Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham co-created and executive produced A League of Their Own. The Broad City actress also stars as Carson.

Chanté Adams (Roxanne, Roxanne) plays Max, and the series also stars D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place) as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo (Famalam) as Clance, Roberta Colindrez (Birdman) as Lupe, and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as Dove.

'A League of Their Own' premieres Aug. 12 on Prime Video. Prime Video

Other cast members include Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

One of the Rockford Peaches will return.

Rosie O’Donnell, who played Doris Murphy in the film, will guest star as Vi in the new series. She will not be reprising her original character, most likely because the series is set in the same world as the movie (and Doris is busy playing for the Rockford Peaches!).

A teaser trailer features music by Stevie Nicks.

Amazon Prime Video released a teaser trailer of A League of Their Own in June. It shows glimpses of women casually playing park baseball, drinking beer with their family, and scoring home runs in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. It’s set to “Edge of Seventeen” by Stevie Nicks, and it perfectly embraces the nostalgia, excitement, and pure, feminine power of this series. It’s going to be so good!

While you’re waiting for the new series, re-watch the A League of Their Own movie on Prime Video now.