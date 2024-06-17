Father’s Day can be a bittersweet holidays for those who have lost their dads. For Adam Sandler, whose father Stanley died of lung cancer in 2003 at the age of 68, he shared a simple, yet touching post on Instagram that prompted fans to share their appreciation for the man who raised the iconic actor behind classics like Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and 50 First Dates.

“Happy Father’s Day! Thanks for all Pop!!! Love you,” Sandler, 57, captioned a throwback photo of him hugging his dad, Stanley “Stan” Sandler.

Sandler’s fans loved the tribute, leaving touching comments like “he raised an amazing man” and “You got one funny pop and we all love him. Happy Father's Day, Adam.”

Dozens and dozens of comments simply read “terrific,” which is a reference to Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions iconic logo. The actor’s late father is the man holding the golf club in the logo who says “terrific.”

One fan said the post made them think of Sandler’s hilarious “don’t shave that beard” joke about how his dad would randomly decide to shave off all his facial hair, as he’s sporting in his Father’s Day post, because it was “itchy.” Sandler recalls in the bit, “My dad had a beard and then literally every 10 years he would shave his beard. Like, didn’t ask us, just f*cking came out of nowhere, shaved. Any time my father shaved his beard, it was the only time you saw him look vulnerable ... I was like ‘dad has dimples? I didn’t know dad had dimples.’”

“Why’d you do it” Sandler recalls asking his father.

“I don’t know. It was, uhhh, itchy.”

“It’s been itchy for 10 f*cking years?”

This isn’t the first time Sandler, who shares daughters Sadie and Sunny with his wife Jackie, has paid tribute to his dad on social media. On Father’s Day in 2022, the Spaceman actor shared a touching thread of memories on X, formerly Twitter.

“Happy Father’s Day to all you dads! I had a great one. Every time I heard his footsteps comin down the hall I knew all the fun in the world was home. My sisters and brother felt the same. And so did my wife Jackie,” he wrote. “Loved every meal, car ride, tv watch, late nite talk, phone call, beach day, boat trip, driving range, baseball catch, and giant family hang we had. He loved my wife a lot and she felt the same about him.”

Like his dad, Sandler is very much a family man. His daughters, wife, and even his mom Judy have all made cameos in many of his films over the years. Sadly, Sandler’s daughters didn’t get to meet their grandfather, but as he shared in his 2022 tribute, they hear stories about him all the time.

“We talk to our kids all the time about just how damn cool and smart he was and what he would have said in certain situations if he was here,” Sandler said. “Miss that man everyday and thank him for his warmth, his love for my mom, and always putting his family first.”