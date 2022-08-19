Allyson Felix Gives Her Daughter The Most Amazing Pep Talk Every Day

Romper asked our August 2022 cover star and mom to 3-year-old daughter Camryn about self-care, motherhood as an Olympian, and *gulp* separation anxiety. Here’s what she had to say...

It’s the little things.

“[When my daughter is at school,] I'm usually getting work done, but if I can ever have just a moment to myself, I'm enjoying going to get a massage, getting my nails done, anything that is just some thing that brings me a little bit of joy.”

Track is life... but there’s more to life than the track.

“I love to travel, I love to read, and I really enjoy just downtime at home and spending time with my family.”

Set the tone for the day with a good morning.

“My morning routine with my daughter is all about preparing her: doing her hair, making sure she has a great breakfast. Just spending a little bit of time together as well and just making sure that she's ready to have a great day.”

Make sure to get a daily dose of Vitamin C(onfidence).

“I want her to be confident and strong and so I'm always just uplifting her, telling her that she is capable, that she is worthy, that she's beautiful, that she has no limits to anything.”

[Sidebar: OMG imagine getting this pep talk from Allyson Felix.]

Kids: like an Olympic race, but less predictable.

“Being an Olympic athlete has definitely benefited me as a mom because it's just prepared me for a world where I have to overcome. I've always had injuries or whatever adversity and I think as a mom there is no structure to your day you have to be ready to deal with problems and be ready for whatever your child throws at you.”

Olympics are just better with your kid watching you.

“[Being a mom] given me a new motivation, a new drive, just more reasons to be able to go out there and do what I love to do.”

Work smarter, not harder.

“I've probably definitely spent more time training for the Olympics then picking up toys, but that's just because I've taught my daughter how to pick up her own toys.”

Pack light and keep it simple.

“I'm packing a lunch, I'm making sure she goes off with sunscreen, a change of clothes, snacks, and definitely her water.”

Drop-off might be hard, but it’s worth it.

“It's really just knowing that they're in good hands. I feel great just knowing that my daughter is safe, that she's doing things that are helping her to be better, smarter, stronger, and really just to be well socialized.”

You’re doing great, mama.

“Give yourself grace, ease into everything, to know that it might be challenging but it's definitely going to get easier.”