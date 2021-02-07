After blowing the entire country away on Inauguration Day with her stunning poetry, Amanda Gorman will return at the Super Bowl on Feb. 7 to recite another original poem before kickoff.

On Super Bowl Sunday, the Harvard graduate and youngest poet to speak at Inauguration Day will perform during the Super Bowl LV pregame show before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs take the field at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS. Gorman will recite an original poem before kickoff as a part of the pregame ceremony and TV broadcast, according to NBC Sports.

What exactly Gorman's poem will be about has yet to be announced, but it will honor the three honorary game captains that the NFL has chosen for the big game: educator Trimaine Davis, nurse manager Suzie Dorner, and veteran James Martin. The honorees were hand selected by the NFL because of their devotion to helping others, according to a press release, and will participate in the Coin Toss ceremony right before the big game.

"We are honored to recognize these three individuals who represent the best in all of us," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "During this incredibly challenging time in our lives, Trimaine, Suzie, and James have exemplified the essence of leadership, each in their own way. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to share their stories and recognize them during this special moment on Super Bowl Sunday."

If Gorman's poem is anything like the poem she wrote for the inauguration, "The Hill We Climb," then you know it is going to be amazing. Gorman captivated people all across the nation with her stunning original poem about rebuilding a broken nation. "I was honestly scared of writing such a poem," Gorman said during an appearance on Good Morning America the next day. "I wasn't sure that I could even do it justice, but I'm so glad that I put my best foot forward and did it."

You can watch Gorman put her best foot forward on the football field during the Super Bowl LV pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 7, which will air on CBS before kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST. Anyone can watch the game for free on CBSSports.com or on the CBS Sports app.