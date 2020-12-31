America Ferrera Names 2020 The Year She Pumped While "Exhausted Out Of My Mind"

To mark the end of 2020, actress and new mom of two America Ferrera reflected on parenting amid a pandemic. In an Instagram post shared late Wednesday, the Superstore star listed out some of the past year's biggest moments and hilariously declared 2020 as the year she "pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind."

"This was the year I...," Ferrera began the caption on her latest Instagram post before diving into a bulleted list of her year's top accomplishments. At the top of Ferrera's list was the birth of her daughter, Lucia.

After revealing her pregnancy last New Year's Eve, Ferrera welcomed her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams on May 4. "Lucia Marisol Williams arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother’s Day hugs and kisses herself," USA Today reported Ferrera wrote in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family." Sebastian, the couple's son and eldest child, turned 2 earlier this year.

Which led Ferrera to the next item on her list: learning how to mother not one child but two, at the same time and during a pandemic, no less. Ferrera also declared 2020 the year she "pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind."

But while parenting two kids under the age of 3 appears to have certainly kept Ferrera and Williams busy, Ferrera claimed the couple did manage to sneak in a tiny bit of alone time. "[I] had very little quality time with my husband but managed to sneak away to celebrate our 15 year anniversary," she wrote on Instagram.

Other items on Ferrera's end-of-the-year list included the end of her roles in both Superstore and the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. "[I] had my last Superstore table read (a couple times) and also realized I ignored @benmfeldman sweet hug cause I was so emotional," the actress wrote. "[I] said goodbye to How to Train Your Dragon after 12 years," she continued before adding a crying face emoji.

Of course, 2020 wasn't all about goodbyes for Ferrera. She also helped launch the new Netflix series Gente-fied, a show on which she serves as a writer and executive producer. This year also saw Ferrera launch She Se Puede, a digital platform that aims to empower Latinas.

While there were definitely some busy and challenging moments, it sounds like 2020 wasn't the worst year ever for Ferrera. "2020 - you were a worthy challenger," the star noted Wednesday on Instagram. "I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I’m grateful, grateful, grateful for the good you gave me — health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community, and brighter days ahead."