The Curry family is getting ready to add one more to the dinner table. After thinking they were “done” having kids, Ayesha Curry announced on Friday that she is pregnant and expecting her fourth child with husband, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Curry revealed her pregnancy in the March cover story for her lifestyle magazine Sweet July. “For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done. We said, ‘Three, that’s it, we’re not doing this again.’ And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again,” she shared.

The couple are parents to two daughters, 11-year-old Riley and 8-year-old Ryan, and a 5-year-old son named Canon. Curry told Sweet July they decided to have another child after feeling like something “missing” from their lives. “For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing,” the cookbook author shared. “I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.’ But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Curry shared that this pregnancy is “different” in several ways, but mostly because her children are older now and have a better understanding of this experience. “Canon came up to me the other day and asked, ‘Hey, Mommy, how’s your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?’ Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool,” she said. “They’re at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

The Full Plate author also said in her announcement that she’s decided to “slow down” this time “especially with it being my last pregnancy.”

Indeed, Curry does keep busy. In the last few years, on top of being a mom of three, she’s released two cookbooks, launched a skincare line, and started meal-kit delivery service. But she still manages to connect with her kids over a good meal. “I really make a point to sit down for dinner and check in with the kids and pick their brains a little bit,” she told Romper in 2020. And now they’re picking her brain about the weird and wild world of pregnancy as they wait for their new sibling to arrive.