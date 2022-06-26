10 Of The Raddest Movies From The '90s To Watch On Girls Night

When life gets a little too stressful, sometimes the best remedy is a good old-fashioned time machine. Since Elon Musk hasn’t invented that technology yet, the next best available option to travel back to a simpler time and place might be stretching out on the sofa to catch a movie with your girlfriends. And while every decade has its own awesome features, there’s probably no better span of 10 years than the ‘90s to satisfy your squad with some serious nostalgia.

The ‘90s was an entire mood. From the food (Dunkaroos were invented in 1992!) to the shoe fashion (Dr. Martens forever!), everything seemed to have more character or just appear to be uncomplicated. (Even ‘90s figure skaters had less drama!) And while it’s pretty impossible to imagine a time before social media, it’s also pretty cool to consider how people entertained themselves before collecting likes on Instagram was even a thing. Who doesn’t miss these ‘90s classic picture books, or a time when ‘90s maternity fashion didn’t require 47 stylists?

From crowded rom com love triangles to rocking “Girl Power” features, these fun and unforgettable movies will having you and your besties feel like you’re living your best 1990s lives. You’ll revel in the days when grunge was all the rage, every episode of Friends was an event, and Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” blasted from every car’s CD player.

My Best Friend’s Wedding Sony Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube Julia Roberts stars as ultimate “cool girl” Jules, who realizes her college best friend Michael is The One That Got Away. Only problem is that Michael’s just popped the question to a super young and bubbly coed played by scene-stealing Cameron Diaz. My Best Friend’s Wedding is arguably one of the best rom coms of all time, with a clever script and the perfect mix of love, laughter, and unexpected twists. You might even find yourself rooting for Jules’ not-so-friendly plan to break up the happy couple and upend their wedding. Consider renting a karaoke machine for some post-movie fun. Cameron Diaz will inspire you to grab the mic and belt out your favorite tune (even if you’re tone-deaf). Watch My Best Friend’s Wedding, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

Cruel Intentions Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube Like a feature-length Gossip Girl without cell phones, Cruel Intentions is a dark and delicious convertible ride into the privileged world of the New York City private school scene. Ickily-cozy step-siblings Kathryn and Sebastian make a bet to see if he can bed the headmaster’s angelic daughter Annette, played by Reese Witherspoon. Sarah Michelle Gellar delivers a pitch-perfect performance as the conniving bad girl of the Upper East Side, and Selma Blair brings some laughs as the dopey sidekick who gets caught up in some dangerous games. The actresses also share an iconic kiss in Central Park. In the ‘90s, Witherspoon was like a one-woman film factory, churning out awesome movies. You might also want to check out the high school comedy, Election and the very excellent sister love-triangle drama, Man in the Moon, starring a 14-year-old Witherspoon in her star-making debut role. Watch Cruel Intentions, rated R, on Amazon Prime.

The First Wives Club Paramount Movies Digital/YouTube Screen goddesses Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton join forces with celebrated singer Bette Midler to play divorced pals who take revenge on their slimy ex-husbands after they have the audacity to ditch them for younger women. Reunited by the passing of a college friend, this trio of scorned divorcees not only find a way to get back at their former partners, they have charitable plans for their newfound riches too. The First Wives Clubs is a comedic gem with the PSA that husbands may come and go, but great friends last forever. The unstoppable ladies clad in white power suits, singing and dancing to a triumphant rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” is everything. Watch The First Wives, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Spice World Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images Calling all wannabes and Girl Power Junkies, it’s time to slap on your highest platforms and slam your body down and wind it all around. Spice World follows one of the most famous girl groups in history as they romp around in their double decker bus and get into all kinds of pop star shenanigans on their mission to save the world. Scary, Sporty, Posh, Ginger, and Baby make their big screen debuts in the highest grossing movie ever made by a musical group. Of course the movie is packed with their infectious musical performances too. With an impressive list of cameos, even Sir Elton John makes an on screen appearance. Spice World is treat for pop music fans or any Anglophiles. In the cheeky words of Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice: “Hold onto your knickers, girls!” Watch Spice World, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Clueless Paramount Pictures/YouTube Clueless is the cult-classic comedy that officially put teen movies on the map. Alicia Silverstone stars as Cher, teen fashionista with the computerized closet of your dreams. She’s the Queen Bee of Beverly Hills High who is high on her makeover and matchmaking trips. But it’s Cher’s own romantic pursuits (she’s saving herself for Luke Perry) that will have you shipping her and her adorably-antagonistic step-brother, played by the reverse-aging Paul Rudd. Brittany Murphy and Stacey Dash round out the cast as Cher’s ginormous cell-phone-hauling besties. The movie has spawned a trove of catch phrases like: rolling with the homies and As if! Loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel Emma, fans of Clueless’ original inspiration might want to make it a doubleheader with the film adaptation of Emma, starring Gwyneth Paltrow as a 19th century cupid. Or check out the Clueless reunion for a fun and cinematic high school reunion. Watch Clueless, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

Thelma & Louise MGM/YouTube The ultimate movie to watch with your BFF, Thelma & Louise stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in break out roles as best friends on the run. When besties Thelma and Louise set out on a road trip to escape from their ho-hum lives in Arkansas, they have no idea they’re about to kick off the adventure of a lifetime. But what starts out with some innocent line-dancing quickly spins out of control when Thelma is almost assaulted outside of one of their pitstops. Louise steps in to save her friend, but her heroic actions unleash some serious consequences. Brad Pitt makes an appearance in one of his first major film roles as a gorgeous cowboy hitchhiker that might make you reconsider ride-sharing. With powerful performances and an unforgettable ending, Thelma & Louise will stay with you long after the credits come crashing down the screen. Watch Thelma & Louise, rated R, on Amazon Prime.

Waiting to Exhale Movieclips/YouTube Waiting to Exhale stars music legend Whitney Houston along with Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Devine in a movie about four friends sharing the ups and downs of their complicated love lives in Phoenix Arizona. The title comes from the notion that the women are holding their breaths until they meet the right men. From pressing on as a single mom to dodging the traps of being the “other woman,” this foursome stick with each other through thick and thin. They also really know how to throw a proper candlelit Ladies Night with booze and cake on the menu! While relationships are the focus of their Girl Talk, the women also help each other realize their personal and professional dreams. Of course no movie with Whitney Houston would be complete without a soundtrack song by one of the greatest vocalists who ever lived. Watch Waiting to Exhale, rated R, on Amazon Prime.

Never Been Kissed Movieclips/YouTube It’s impossible to compile a list of ‘90s movies without including at least one with the most likable actress ever — Drew Barrymore. While Ever After and The Wedding Singer are both solid contenders for great movies to watch with your crew, Never Been Kissed hits that rom com sweet spot of a flick that’s perfect to watch with friends. Barrymore stars as Josie Geller, a 25-year-old reporter who heads back to high school to write an expose on the cool kids (including a sidekick played by Jessica Alba), but ends up falling for her hottie English teacher. High school was no walk in the park for Josie the first time around, but she also can’t seem to break into the cliques when she tries again as an undercover adult. Barrymore is adorable as ever as a hapless ex-nerd who makes endless mistakes (especially with her unfortunate fashion choices !) while trying to impress the popular kids. But it’s the budding romance with the dreamy Mr. Coulson that makes this movie special as a first kiss. Watch Never Been Kissed, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

Reality Bites Movieclips/YouTube Winona Ryder is a chain-smoking valedictorian and documentarian (with amazingly ‘90s hair) who is already jaded by the harsh realities of the real world. Janeane Garofalo plays Ryder’s clever and one-night-stand-loving best friend. Sarcastic and edgy, Ethan Hawke and yuppie TV exec, Ben Stiller round out the cast as polar opposite love interests. An ode to grunge and Generation X, this movie garners cult classic status with its depiction of the timeless difficulties of adulting, while also shedding light on important topics such as HIV. Reality Bites will having you wistful for the days when coffee was actually affordable and wishing you were dancing to “My Sharona” with friends in your local convenience store. Rejoice all lovers of plaid shirts and vintage dresses, a reboot is likely on the way! Watch Reality Bites, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

The Craft Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Four outsiders at St. Bernard High School band together over their misfit status and begin to invoke the spirit with a little black magic. After a successful levitation ceremony, the girls realize they have powers beyond their wildest dreams, and you better believe they’re about to use them. Time to exorcise those demons, throw on your fave seance outfit , and of course — get back at the jerk in high school who dissed you in front of the lockers. The Craft is a supernatural teen horror flick, so it’s for movie-goers who enjoy some of that darkness. BYO-broom and be inspired to cast some witchy spells on everyone who ever did you or your friends dirty. Watch The Craft, rated R, on Amazon Prime.

After you’ve gotten your cinematic fill of the ‘90s, why not take it back one more decade and make it a double feature with some ‘80s movies (that might even make you a better parent).