If Your Kid Can’t Get Enough Dinosaurs, They’ll Love These 15 Shows

It seems that every kid will, at some point in their lives, enter a dinosaur phase. Everything from toys to snacks to TV must involve dinosaurs. But our childhoods, like dinosaurs themselves, were in the prehistoric period of the '90s, and finding really good dinosaur shows for kids could be a challenge. Not only were there limited options but if you weren't parked in front of the TV at a certain time, this week's episode of Denver the Last Dinosaur* was going to pass you by.

But no longer do we need a VHS to record cool documentary about dinosaurs. Nowadays, with multiple streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+, in addition to network and cable programming, dino-loving kids are living the sweet life. New shows are coming out all the time and, yup, the old classic ones are still available to watch today. The possibilities are endless. So much so that it can be hard to know where to begin!

To get you started, we've gathered 15 kids' shows with and about dinosaurs to get your future paleontologist started!

*available, incidentally, on the Little Amigo YouTube channel...

Dino Ranch Disney Junior Disney Junior, 12:30 p.m. ET/PT and streaming on Disney Now The Dino Ranch is home to siblings Jon, Min, and Miguel ... and their dinosaur friends Blitz, Clover, and Tango. This pre-historic western follows their adventures adventures... and we just might learn something along the way! Rated TV-Y

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar Streaming on Netflix Jurassic Park's velociraptor handler and operations manager work together to avoid the disasters at the famous dino theme park... LEGO style! Rated TV Y7

Harry and His Bucketful of Dinosaurs Streaming on Amazon Prime and YouTube When Harry receives a bucket full of toy dinosaurs, they open up a whole new world of imagination called Dino World! Rated TV-G

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Streaming on Netflix Six teens are excited for a summer of adventure at a camp on Isla Nublar... until the dinosaurs get loose and they must rely on one another to survive. Rated TV-PG

Dinosaurs ScreenRant/YouTube Streaming on Disney+ beginning Jan. 29 Earl Sinclair is a family man... erm... family dinosaur, trying to navigate the modern world of 65 million B.C. with his wife, Fran, and children, Robbie, Charlene, and baby named Baby. Every Millennial who gleefully shouted "Not the Mama!" will love sharing this classic with their kids. Rated TV-PG

Super Dinosaur Streaming on Amazon Prime Derek Dynamo, a 10-year-old genius, and his best friend Super Dinosaur, a genetically engineered, hyper-intelligent Tyrannosaurus Rex who loves video games. Together, they must fight crime and protect Inner-Earth from Max Maximus. Rated TV-Y7

Dino Dan Streaming on Hulu with Premium Membership Ten-year-old Dan is a future paleontologist who explains, through a blend of live-action and animation, all about dinosaurs. Rated TV Y-7

Dino Dana Streaming on Amazon Prime Nine-year-old Dana loves learning about dinosaurs... until the day she realizes she can imagine them into the real world! Even better! Rated TV-Y7

Dinosaur Train Available on PBS Kids On Demand, PBS Kids' YouTube Channel, and streaming on Amazon Prime (Season 1 only) Tiny, Shiny, Don, and Buddy learn about their prehistoric world — and all the different dinosaurs who inhabit it — by boarding the magical Dinosaur Train! Rated TV-G

Gigantosaurus Disney Streaming on Netflix Four dinosaur friends team up with you, the viewer, to discover the biggest most ferocious dinosaur of all: Gigantosaurus! Rated TV-Y7

Dinosaur King Streaming on Netflix When friends Max, Rex, and Zoe discover tablets near a downed meteorite, they realize it can lead them to living dinosaurs... that is, if the evil Alpha Squad doesn't get to them first! Rated TV-Y7

DinoCore Streaming on Amazon Prime Rex is a pizza delivery boy turned Dino Master. He teams up with his friends defeat Darkno from trying to conquer the universe... including peaceful Dino Island. Rated TV-Y7

Dino the Dinosaur Streaming on Amazon Prime Geared toward toddler and preschoolers (and their short attention spans — each episode is only about 5 minutes), Dino the Dinosaur is all about learning as Dino and his friend Dina learn colors, shapes, numbers, and letters through play. Rated TV-Y

Barney and Friends Streaming on Amazon Prime Barney is a dinosaur from our imagination who has been entertaining the preschool set for almost 30 years. Rated TV-Y