If your kids are anything like mine, they get stuck in viewing ruts. It's not that they don't know what to watch, it's that they watch the same thing over and over and over again. Don't worry: we've pulled together the best kids' shows on Hulu to help you *ahem* "gently encourage" some new favorites. Because you work hard... too hard to have to be able to recite every line of your child's current obsession.

Screen time can get a bad rap. But, honestly, above and beyond giving tired parents a bit of of a necessary break from time to time, it can also be a great opportunity to relax and engage with your child. Sometimes, the memories you make watching a fun new story with your kid can be just as meaningful as reading or playing together. That's why we made sure to include some shows that parents can actually enjoy, too!

From '90s throwback favorites to inclusive modern stories, we've got your viewing time covered. Oh, and of course we took your kids into consideration, too. (I guess their opinions count for something...) We've included some familiar favorite characters and some new (and old) friends we just know they're going to love.

Madagascar: A Little Wild DreamWorks In this prequel to the Madagascar movies franchise, we get to see Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo as they grow up in a rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. Rated TV:Y

Curious George Curious George/YouTube Everyone's favorite little monkey (and his very patient friend, the Man with the Yellow Hat) gets into wacky, well-intentioned mischief and learns a few STEM lessons along the way. Rated TV-Y

Doc McStuffins Disney Junior/YouTube Doc wants to be a doctor, just like her mom. Fortunately she has lots of practice in her magical playhouse, where her toys come to life and regularly need her loving care to feel better. Rated TV-Y

Miles From Tomorrowland Disney Junior/YouTube Miles Callisto is a space adventurer who travels the universe with his family and his robo-ostrich (you read that right). Together, they explore new planets and galaxies and accomplish every mission through teamwork. Rated TV-Y

Nina's World Peacock jr/YouTube Six-year-old Nina lives in a vibrant neighborhood in Chicago, where she's always exploring and trying new things. Rated TV-Y

The Bravest Knight Hulu Cedric wasn't always the greatest knight in the realm. In fact, long before he married a prince, he was a simple pumpkin farmer. Now he tells the story of how he achieved his goal to his 10 year old daughter, Nia, who wants to follow in her father's footsteps. Rated TV-G

The Doozers The Jim Henson Company/YouTube Remember the industrious little Doozers from Fraggle Rock? This show follows the adventures of new friends Daisy Wheel, Flex, Spike, and Mollybolt as they build and problem-solve in their idyllic community of Doozer Creek. Rated TV-Y

Dot The Jim Henson Company/YouTube Dot is an energetic 8-year-old with a love of (and knack for) technology. She and her friends Hal, Ruby, Nev, Dev, and her dog Scratch used her abilities to solve problems (and teach lessons to young viewers). Rated TV-Y

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic My Little Pony Official/YouTube Pony friends Apple Jack, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Rarity, and Twilight Sparkle (along with baby dragon Spike) have adventures throughout the magical land of Equestria. While they can face dangers and challenges, there's nothing friendship can't solve! Rated TV-Y

Rugrats NickRewind/YouTube Look, we can pretend you don't know what Rugrats is. We can even pretend that you're going to watch this "for your kids" and not for a comforting dose of childhood nostalgia. But why? (Enjoy!) Rated TV-Y

Trollstopia DreamWorks Queen Poppy, armed with her dulcet voice and trademark positivity, invites delegates from the forest's funk, country, techno, classical, pop, and rock tribes to live together in a grand experiment she calls (what else?) TrollsTopia! Rated TV-Y7

Where's Waldo Peacock jr/YouTube Waldo and Wenda are members of the WorldWide Wanderer Society. Sent on various missions by their mentor, Wizard Whitebeard, the two must use teamwork and problem solving skills to keep rival Odlulu from ruining their plans to become wizard-level wanderers! Rated TV-Y

Molang Molang/YouTube This quirky series of animated shorts features adorable, effusive rabbit Molang and their best friend, the subdued (but equally adorable) chick named Piu-Piu as they humorously approach everyday problems. Rated TV-Y

Ruff-Ruff, Tweet and Dave Ruff-Ruff, Tweet and Dave/YouTube Friends Ruff-Ruff, Tweet, and (you guessed it) Dave join their friend Hatty the Hamster in a series of interactive, educational adventures. Rated TV-Y

Unikitty! Cartoon Network/YouTube Princess Unikitty, the hilarious fan favorite from The Lego Movie, is ruler of the Unikingdom. Joined by her brother Prince Puppycorn, scientist Dr. Fox, bodyguard Hawkodile, and advisor Richard (just Richard), they must stand against the forces of Master Frown. Rated TV-Y7

Animaniacs Amblin Television/Warner Bros. Animation The Warner Brothers (and the Warner Sister!) Yakko, Wakko, and Dot live in the water tower on the Warner Brothers Studio lot and general amuse themselves by wreaking havoc for all they encounter. (Also, see my notes for Rugrats: you're watching this for you and that's OK!) Choose from either the original series or new episodes! Original series rated TV-Y7 New episodes rated TV-PG

Powerpuff Girls Cartoon Network Australia/YouTube When Professor Utonium mixed sugar, spice, and everything nice along with the secret Chemical X, he made the perfect little girls... who just so happen to have incredible superpowers. Now sisters Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup fight monsters and villains to protect their beloved city of Townsville. (Also, just admit that you want to watch this show for nostalgia.) Rated TV-Y7

The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack Cartoon Network/YouTube Flapjack and his surrogate father, Bubbie, happily live in Stormalong Harbor but when Captain K'nuckles comes along telling stories of the mythical Candied Island, it sets them on a series of wacky misadventures. Rated TV-Y7

Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends Cartoon Network/YouTube Mac and his imaginary friend Bloo live in a world where imaginary friends are very real indeed. When Mac's mother says he is too old for Bloo, they venture to Foster's Home, where the proprietors promise Mac Bloo can stay indefinitely (and avoid adoption by another child) as long as Mac always comes to visit daily. Rated TV-Y7

Steven Universe Steven Universe/YouTube Galactic superhero trio the Crystal Gems live in Beach City with quirky young Steven — the son of their fallen comrade — and Steven's father, ordinary human Greg. They use their powers to fight against monsters trying to destroy Earth, and poignantly grapple with the pain of their past. Rated TV-PG

The Amazing World of Gumball Cartoon Network/YouTube Gumball and his best friend turned adopted brother, a goldfish named Darwin, live with their parents and little sister in a whimsical world of strange creatures and hilarious hijinks. Rated TV-Y7

Adventure Time Cartoon Network/YouTube A 12-year-old boy named Finn the Human and his BFF and brother, a dog named Jake, live in the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo. The two use their magical powers to time travel where they meet up with surreal friends Marceline the Vampire Queen, Ice King, and Lumpy Space Princess (she's made out of lumps) among others. Rated TV-PG

Happy viewing, everybody!